“It’s wrong to say that I’m furious with the Mercedes. The solution was mine, it didn’t work, ”says Lewis Hamilton – Auto

Mercedes pilot Lewis Hamilton believes that too much attention is paid to his radio communications during the Turkish Grand Prix.

Hamilton complained about the bridge after missing a potential podium. In his address, the Briton explained his emotions and urged not to dramatize the situation.

“In the morning I saw that the press slightly inflated the incident in yesterday’s race about the pit stop. It is wrong to say that I am furious with my team.

As a team, we work hard to find the best strategy, but as the race progresses, we have to make quick decisions taking into account constantly changing factors. Yesterday we took a chance in the hope that the track would dry up, but this did not happen. I wanted to take a chance and reach the finish line, but the decision to stay was mine – it didn’t work. As a result, we drove into the boxes, choosing the safest option.

We live, we learn. We win and we lose as a team. Don’t expect me to always be polite on the radio when I’m racing. We are all on the races, and in the heat of the moment, passion can burst forth. This is true for all other pilots as well.

Emotions are quickly forgotten, and [после гонки] we all speak – with an eye to the next Grand Prix. Today is a new day and we must rise as a team. Still we Rise, ”wrote the seven-time Formula 1 champion on his Instagram story.

Lewis Hamilton: “I should have stayed on the track or entered the pits earlier. A little disappointed, but it could be worse. “

Toto Wolff: “Without a pit stop, Hamilton would have lost to Gasley”

🏎All about Formula 1 in your social networks:

Facebook | VK | Twitter | Telegram | Instagram