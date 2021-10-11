Jennifer Aniston’s interview with David Letterman is discussed online: “Awkward and disgusting”

“Explicit Sexual Harassment on the Air.”





REX / Shutterstock

Jennifer Aniston











The Britney Spears documentary has made many netizens take a different look at some of the controversial celebrity interviews. We will remind, in the tape of The New York Times newspaper was shown a fragment of the conversation of the singer with the journalist Diane Sawyer, who brought her to tears with tough questions about breaking up with Justin Timberlake. Fans have called both Diane and Justin to account. The performer has publicly apologized.

Jennifer Aniston’s 1998 interview with David Letterman has come under the spotlight. Then the actress promoted the film “The Object of My Admiration.” At some point, the TV presenter unceremoniously approaches the star and tastes a strand of her hair. Jen laughs at first, but then when she dabs her hair with a napkin, you can see disgust on her face. Aniston fans experienced the same emotions.

“I was a fan of Letterman when I was in high school and university, but when I watch his videos, they are so awkward and disgusting. This is not a comedy, this is outright sexual harassment on the air, ”wrote one of the netizens. Others agreed with him: “This interview is still disgusting to watch.”