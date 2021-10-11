Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck filmed in New York after the premiere of the film “The Last Duel”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

The work schedules of 52-year-old Jennifer Lopez and 49-year-old Ben Affleck are now so busy that they cannot afford to take a little vacation. The day after the premiere of the film “The Last Duel”, which the lovers visited together, they hurried to leave New York. Yesterday they were filmed leaving the Mandarin Hotel where they were staying.

The actor and singer walked out of the building holding hands.

Ben and Jennifer are obviously looking forward to Christmas break when they both have a break from work. They plan to spend the holidays together. True, both want to celebrate them with their children from previous relationships. But this is unlikely to be a problem: the couple has already introduced their heirs, and they may well get together. With his ex-wife Jennifer Garner Affleck remained on good terms, so she is unlikely to object. Lopez also gets along well with the father of his children, Mark Anthony.

It has only been a few months since the resumption of the romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who reunited after a 17-year hiatus. Nevertheless, insiders note that both have very serious intentions: they are going to live together and may even get married. In 2003, they were already going to go down the aisle, but then the celebration did not take place, and the couple soon broke up. Now, insiders say they are ready to give themselves a second chance.