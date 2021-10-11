Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s passionate kiss – photo

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The life of 52-year-old Jennifer Lopez is seething with passion. More recently, the artist was going to go down the aisle with basketball player Alex Rodriguez, and now, there are rumors that she received an offer from her ex-boyfriend. While there is no confirmation of the engagement, however, recently the star has been increasingly talking about her feelings for Affleck.

For example, a few minutes ago, J. Lo published a romantic photo with her lover. In the frame, the actors passionately kiss and squeeze each other in their arms. “I’m so happy for both of you. Long live love! What should have happened will surely happen ”; “My heart won’t take it. I’m so happy! ”Fans rejoice.

Lovers stopped hiding their relationship

By the way, Lopez today receives congratulations not only on finding love, but also on his birthday. Fans are delighted with the physical form of the idol and hardly believe that she is 52 years old. In the pictures, she appeared in a bikini, showing a toned press. “You’re just fiery!” – write netizens.

Recall that J. Lo and Ben Affleck met in the early 2000s. Their relationship developed rapidly and could end with a wedding. However, a year after the announcement of the engagement, the lovers canceled the celebration. They say that excessive public attention is to blame. The fans even nicknamed the union of two popular artists “Bennifer”, and the paparazzi were waiting for the stars at every turn.

Both, after parting, quickly found second halves: Lopez married Mark Anthony, to whom she gave two children, and Affleck found happiness with Jennifer Garner and raised three heirs with her. The latter have been married for over ten years. Ben was going through the divorce extremely hard; on his social media page, the last publication is dedicated to his ex-wife.

According to rumors, the couple broke up due to the actor’s problems with alcohol. The addiction negatively affected his career as well. After another breakdown, Affleck lost his role as Batman. Lopez fans worry that addiction can negatively affect their romance, noting that returning to an ex is a bad idea.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images, Instagram