Jennifer Lopez supports Ben Affleck at the premiere of the historical drama “The Last Duel”

The couple appeared together on the red carpet at Lincoln Center in New York and did not hide their feelings

The premiere of Ridley Scott’s historical drama “The Last Duel” took place in New York. And on the red carpet came old friends and performers of the main roles: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Matt appeared alongside his wife Luciane Barroso, while Affleck was accompanied by Jennifer Lopez, with whom they reunited this spring after breaking up in 2003. Writes about this Daily Mail.

52-year-old J. Lo and 49-year-old Affleck held hands, posed for photographers and kissed a lot.

For the couple, this publication was the second after the renewal of the novel. Just last month, they first appeared on the red carpet together. And we chose the Venice Film Festival for this. The news that they are officially together and are no longer hiding their romance almost overshadowed the premieres of the films.

At the premiere of The Last Duel, Lopez wore a caramel-colored set from Herve Leger and open sandals from the Femme LA Luce Minimale brand. This is the latest trend of the season. Literally every Hollywood star has a similar pair of shoes in their wardrobe. The image of J.Lo was complemented by a clutch from Tom Ford and massive gold earrings.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of “The Last Duel” [+–] Photo: Getty Images

Ben Affleck also showed imagination for the publication. And instead of a boring formal suit, I chose a suit made of black corduroy.

We will remind, earlier Affleck said in an interview that although he and Jennifer are very busy, they try to support each other. And he himself sincerely admires his girlfriend, because she inspires people around the world.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of “The Last Duel” [+–]

“I am in awe of the way Jennifer affects the world. The most I can do as an artist is to make films that touch people. Jennifer has helped a lot of people feel like they have their place at the table in this country. Few people have achieved such an effect in history, and I will never be able to do the same, but I support, respect and admire it, “Ben said.

In New York, the couple stayed at the Mandarin Hotel, where, as journalists found out, spent several days before the premiere.

Trailer of the movie “The Last Duel” [+–]

Recall that the historical drama “The Last Duel” directed by Ridley Scott is based on the book of the same name by Eric Yager and tells about the real story of Jean de Carrouge, a French knight of the 14th century, who enters a mortal battle with his former friend Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver). In addition to Driver, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Jody Comer starred in it. Jodie’s character, Marguerite, finds herself at the center of the battle after she and her husband de Carrouge accuse Le Gris of rape. If her husband loses in the duel of honor, then Margarita will face a painful death at the stake.