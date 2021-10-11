Johnny Depp found a replacement. Photo

The Adventures of Paddington writer Paul King has begun work on Warner Bros. ‘Wonka, starring Timothy Chalamet, familiar from the recent blockbuster Dune. “Wonka” will be a prequel to the 1971 and 2005 films. Moreover, in 2005 Johnny Depp played the role of chocolatier Willy Wonka. Now, when the actor is out of favor with Hollywood film studios, of course, no one invited him to the prequel (even though the fans were counting on at least a cameo).

In the first photo published on the Internet the day before, Timothy Chalamet is captured in a recognizable Willy Wonka costume (including a hat). Shalame did not give any comments in connection with the publication of the photo – in his social networks the publication was supplied with one single word “Wonka”. Little is known about the plot of the film, which is scheduled to premiere in 2023. The film is said to tell the story of Willy Wonka’s rise as a renowned chocolate and candy maker. The prequel is filmed in the musical genre, and representatives of Timothy Chalamet confirmed to Variety that their ward will dance and sing.