Johnny Depp lost money from Pirates of the Caribbean

Throughout his career, Johnny Depp has always been considered one of the best actors of the generation and the face of independent cinema, but he was never the guy that studios turned to when creating big-budget blockbusters.

Of course, everything changed after success. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearlwhen the actor allayed Disney executives’ doubts about his acting by earning the first Academy Award nomination of his career. The role of Jack Sparrow has become cult.

It also made Depp the biggest movie star on the planet, as well as the highest paid. Prior to the success of the project, the largest salary he had ever received for a starring role in a film was $ 5 million. After that, he received at least $ 18 million for “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, “Alice in Wonderland”, “Tourist” and “The Lone Ranger”, not to mention hundreds of millions for “Pirates of the Caribbean”…

However, during his public testimony in court at a recent hearing with Amber Heard, the actor complained about poor financial management, due to which he lost a huge fortune.

Depp said that he made money on “Pirates” and not only more than $ 650 million, which he has already lost during the lawsuits. Moreover, it is in the red by $ 100 million. By comparison, the production budget Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End is 300 million.

With this in mind, it’s no surprise that Johnny Depp is keen to leave his legal troubles behind and focus on work to start making money.