Johnny Depp made Amber Heard fail

Tanya Goncharenko. August 19, 2021

Johnny Depp defended the right to sue Amber Heard in a $ 50 million libel case, according to the Daily Mail.

Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard will have to go back to court hearings and prove her case after the Virginia judge rejected the actress’s request to dismiss Johnny’s lawsuit. If she loses, she will have to pay the ex-spouse $ 50 million.

After Johnny Depp lost a libel suit in the UK against the Sun tabloid, who called him “the wife-beating man,” Amber Heard asked to drop her ex-husband’s case against her. However, a Fairfax County judge in Virginia denied Hurd’s request yesterday.



We will remind, Depp and Hurd had an affair after joint participation in the film “The Rum Diary”. In 2015, the couple got married, but a year later, Amber filed for divorce. The parting turned out to be surprisingly long and very scandalous, the echoes of which in the form of endless lawsuits, the couple is still experiencing.

Loud scandals and dirty showdowns have affected the career of Johnny Depp, who recently announced that Hollywood is boycotting him and refuses to release a film with his participation “Great” because of his damaged reputation.