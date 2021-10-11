Kendall Jenner: height, weight, parameters and other interesting facts

Kendall Jenner: UGC

Kendall Jenner, whose height is 1.79 m, has parameters close to the coveted in the modeling business – 90-60-90. She has developed her own rules of nutrition, skin and body care, as well as a life philosophy that helps her to remain one of the most sought-after models of our time. Let’s tell you more about the girl and her beauty secrets.

Kendall Jenner: height, weight and other parameters

Kendall Jenner, with a height of 179 cm, weighs 55 kg. Its parameters – 81–61–87 – are close to the benchmarks in the beauty industry. A brown-haired woman with brown eyes in her years has a dozen prizes and titles, including she is known as the best model and style icon.

The girl actively shares her beauty secrets on social networks and numerous interviews with glossy magazines.

Kendall Jenner, whose figure in many fashion publications is called ideal, divides her beauty tips into several areas: philosophy of life, lifestyle, nutrition, skin care and fitness.

Her philosophy of life consists of simple rules:

Listen to your own desires , do not ignore the needs of your body. Therefore, Kendall allows himself from time to time unhealthy food like pizza and sleeps at least 8 hours a day.

, do not ignore the needs of your body. Therefore, Kendall allows himself from time to time unhealthy food like pizza and sleeps at least 8 hours a day. Accept yourself. Even if there are flaws in the body, and in Kendall’s case, it is thin hair and problem skin, you should try to make a minimum of adjustments to your own appearance.

Even if there are flaws in the body, and in Kendall’s case, it is thin hair and problem skin, you should try to make a minimum of adjustments to your own appearance. Force yourself when you need it. The model talks about her love for unhealthy food, but at the same time she does not get tired of declaring that she can afford it, since she regularly, even through internal resistance, does fitness.

The model talks about her love for unhealthy food, but at the same time she does not get tired of declaring that she can afford it, since she regularly, even through internal resistance, does fitness. Don’t let others influence your well-being. The modeling business is one of the most violent. There are many envious people and ill-wishers here. Therefore, if you do not be confident in yourself and depend on someone else’s opinion, you can suffer greatly. This rule applies to all other areas of life.

Photo: ok-magazine.ru: UGC

Kendall leads a healthy lifestyle and has developed her own dietary guidelines. Among them:

Do not eat refined foods that have undergone long-term industrial processing.

Do not eat foods that contain preservatives.

Do not drink carbonated drinks.

Use fresh vegetables for a snack.

Drink at least 12 cups of detox tea every day.

The model also has advice on body care. She recommends:

Carefully take care of your face. Kendall believes that the best care is to wash your face three times a day with your hands and not use special products like loofahs or sponges, which can damage the skin.

Kendall believes that the best care is to wash your face three times a day with your hands and not use special products like loofahs or sponges, which can damage the skin. Do not use cosmetics unnecessarily. Kendall works with many beauty brands, but prefers to spend time without makeup outside of work.

Kendall works with many beauty brands, but prefers to spend time without makeup outside of work. Cleanse the skin twice a day (morning and evening).

Keep track of that so that your lips are always moisturized, and carry with you special means for this.

To keep her body in top shape, Kendall works out six times a week. In her training program:

Jogging for 45 minutes three times a week.

Pilates 15 minutes three times a week.

Swimming for 30 minutes 1-2 times a week.

Exercise for the abs for 8 minutes twice a week.

On Sundays, Jenner allows herself to relax while taking long walks.

The model’s work involves frequent travel and a busy schedule, into which it is not always possible to squeeze time for full workouts. For such cases, Kendall has developed a special 11-minute program that includes:

Stand in the bar alternately on the elbows and straight arms. At least 30 seconds. Side plank, swinging and raising arms and legs alternately. At least 15 seconds. Knee-elbow plank with body failure. At least 5 times on each side. Twists are vertical and with a twist. At least 15 times. Raising the torso and legs. At least 15–20 times. “Bicycle” – not less than 30 seconds.

Photo: WANT.ua: UGC

Kendall Jenner: interesting facts

A lot is known about Kendall Jenner. Here are some interesting facts that not all fans know about:

Secrets of model names.

The name Kendall is derived from Ken doll – ‘Ken doll’. As a child, Bruce – Kendall’s father – was teased by Ken because of his physical resemblance to Barbie’s doll friend. When Bruce had a daughter, he remembered his childhood nickname and called her Kendall.

The model in one of the interviews admitted that until the age of 16 she could not stand her name and dreamed of changing it. Friends call her various seductive versions of the name – from the male-like Ken and Kenny to the more feminine Kenya.

Her middle name – Nicole – she received in honor of her mother’s friend, who was killed by the famous football player OJ Simpson.

Dogs and scandals.

Kendall loves to say that she earned her first money as a normal teenager – walking the neighbour’s dogs. She retained her love for dogs for life, and in 2018, a Doberman bit a girl on the summer terrace of a Los Angeles restaurant. Kendall and her companion did not wait for the police and fled, however, having paid the bill.

Since childhood in the model.

Kendall began her modeling career even before she was 14 years old. When the girl turned 15, Paper magazine wrote about her. At the same age, Kendall signed her first contract with a modeling agency.

Due to her busy schedule, the girl was forced to leave school at the age of 17 and go to home school. So she didn’t have a prom. For coming of age, among other gifts, Jenner received a Rolls-Royce worth more than $ 250,000.

But at the age of 19, Kendall was included in the lists of the highest paid models (according to Forbes). At the same age, viewers saw her on the catwalk in a transparent top without a bra.

Photo: peopletalk.ru: UGC

Praised by the “devil”.

Anna Wintour, editor of the popular fashion publication Vogue, who became the protagonist of the main character in The Devil Wears Prada (2006), once compared Kendall to Linda Evangelista. This sparked a heated debate among social media users who accused Wintour of lack of taste and flirting with the teenage audience that makes up Jenner’s main fanbase.

Break from fame.

Jenner is a new generation model who understands the value of capital acquired on social media in the form of likes and followers. By 2015, she had become an Instagram star. Her selfie has garnered over three million likes and has over 84 million subscribers.

According to some reports, the cost of one post of the model was $ 400 thousand. In 2016, numerous subscribers found out that Kendall’s page was unavailable, and in an interview, the girl said that she had deleted her account because she needed a break and was tired of attention.

Fear of publicity.

The modeling business involves the need to constantly be in public. Kendall has repeatedly stated that it is not a problem for her to go to the podium and that she does not resort to additional stimulation in the form of alcohol or drugs.

At the same time, she is afraid of public speaking and is lost when it is necessary to make a speech. To cope with the fear, Jenner occasionally agrees to host mass events, such as concert presentations of the Choir members.

Deviation from the rules of life.

In Kendall’s tips that can be found on the Internet, the model likes to repeat the idea of ​​how important it is to love yourself with all your flaws and take your appearance for granted. At the same time, at the age of 21, she resorted to the services of a famous plastic surgeon to make her facial features as similar as possible to the ancient Greek beauty standards.

Photo: krasotka.postimees.ee: UGC

Kendall Jenner is a living person with her fears and complexes, but thanks to her public profession, she not only copes with them easier, but also advises others on how to maintain beauty and good physical shape.

Original article: https://www.nur.kz/family/gloss/1776708-kendall-dzenner-rost-ves-parametry-i-drugie-interesnye-fakty/