Khloe Kardashian showed that she is better than Kim

A new record has appeared on the personal Instagram page of the world famous American TV star and model, businesswoman and just beauty of 37-year-old Khloe Kardashian, who was allegedly not allowed to take part in the MetGala charity fashion event.

The model suddenly decided to remind about herself and her chic forms in a very unusual way.

The girl has posted some impressive backstage shots of the TV show in which she takes part. For filming, she chose a stunning red leather dress and stiletto heels of the same color. The miniskirt effectively accentuated her curvy buttocks.

Screen, Instagram Khloe Kardashian

Screen, Instagram Khloe Kardashian

Popular articles now show more

Screen, Instagram Khloe Kardashian

The gorgeous blonde styled her hair in careless waves, and the smoky makeup emphasized the color of the eyes.

“SNL,” Chloe captioned the series of snapshots.

In the comments, she was bombarded with compliments.

Screen, Instagram Khloe Kardashian

Screen, Instagram Khloe Kardashian

Screen, Instagram Khloe Kardashian

“My queeeeen !!!!! (My queen!) “,” Barbie (Barbie!) “,” Was EVEN better in Person !!! (It was EVEN better in person !!!) ”,“ I need the behind the scenes of this shoot ”,“ Stunning !! You did so great babe !!! (Deafening !! You are such a good fellow !!!), – admire what she saw her fans.

Earlier it was reported that a lonely Lesya Nikityuk complained about “a stick once a year.”

As Znay.ua reported, Kim Kardashian wrote a message to Lesya Nikityuk: “I still don’t open it.”

Znayu wrote, pregnant Kylie Jenner decided to light up her baby: “It is so …”.