Kim Kardashian flashed a luxurious outfit on the streets of New York

Kim Kardashian not only hosted Saturday Night Live.

After the broadcast, the star attended an afterparty in New York, where she also arrived in a very attractive outfit.

To justify the trust of the creators of the project during the broadcast, Kim raised the topic of her divorce from Kanye West, calling him the most amazing man who gave her four children, rich, brilliant, but at the same time noted that she divorced him because of his personal problems.

Kim Kardashian / Getty Images

Kim began her performance on the show by saying, “I’m glad to be here tonight to show you guys that I am so much more than just a pretty face. And good hair. And great makeup. And amazing breasts. And perfect buttocks. In fact, I am much more than the reference photo that my sisters showed their plastic surgeons. The only thing I am really proud of is that no one could ever call me a money hunter, “said Kim.

On the air, Kardashian appeared in a pink velvet jumpsuit, and at the afterparty she arrived in a similar outfit, to which she added a massive cape and beautiful precious earrings.

