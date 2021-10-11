Kim Kardashian, through tears, commented on the divorce from Kanye West for the first time – video – Glamor – tsn.ua

The star also explained which woman should be next to West.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian first spoke publicly about discord in relationships with rapper and businessman Kanye West.

Kim broke the silence in the new episode of the reality series “The Kardashian Family”. Without holding back tears, Kardashian admitted that West travels to another state every year, and she should be with him to raise children.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with children / instagram.com/kimkardashian

“Honestly, I can’t take it anymore. Why am I still in the same place where I have been stuck for many years? He travels to another state every year. And I have to be with him to raise children. And he is a wonderful father, he did an amazing job. I think he deserves someone who can support his every step, follow him everywhere and move to Wyoming. I cannot do this. He must have a wife who will support him in everything, will travel with him and do everything for him “, – explained the reason for the breakup with Kanye Kim.

Also, the socialite admitted that now there is no enmity between her and Kanye West.

“There is no struggle. Now I just live with it,” she said.

Kim and Kanye / instagram.com/kimkardashian

In addition, Kardashian stated that she feels like a failure since her third marriage fell apart:

“I feel like a fucking failure, this is the third fucking marriage. Yes, I feel like a fucking failure. But I can’t even think about it, I want to be happy,” said Kim.

Kim and Kanye / instagram.com/kimkardashian

Recall that information about the problems in the married life of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West began to appear in the media in early 2020, when West was running for the presidency of the United States. During his first meeting with voters, the rapper told how he asked Kim to have an abortion when she was pregnant with her first child. It is said that finally Kardashian made the decision to divorce after West urinated on the figurine Grammy.

In February of this year, the media reported that Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce with Kanye West.

In April it became known that Kanye West joint custody is offered over them with Kardashian’s four children. He has also already submitted his answer to the request for divorce.

Children of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West / instagram.com/kimkardashian

Note, the couple got married on May 24, 2014. The stars are raising four children – seven-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, three-year-old Chicago and one and a half-year-old Psalm.

