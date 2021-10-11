“Let’s not forget that Trusova announced five quadruple jumps, and we saw them completed. Valieva’s record may not hold out, ”says Inna Goncharenko – Figure skating

Figure skating coach Inna Goncharenko appreciated the performance of Kamila Valieva at the Finlandia Trophy tournament.

The athlete won with a world record, gaining 249.24 points on the sum of the two programs.

“Kamila’s program sparkled with new colors – she worked it out with a ballerina from the Bolshoi Theater, this is a work of a very high level. New movements, very high quality – the work done is visible, and it looks at once more mature. The content, of course, is simply mind-blowing, mind-blowing. And even the fact that she fell from the axel, from one leg, almost from the ready exit, it was done well.

And after the fall, go up and down, and at the end of the program also jump in a quadruple in a cascade, show your gorgeous spins, work out this whole program the way they prepared it, do not miss anything, do not throw anything away, do not reduce – just a clever girl. For the sake of complex elements, jumps, she does not remove anything – this is very important, she does not make her life easier, a person works in the program, this is wonderful. Luxurious rental.

Let’s not forget that Sasha Trusova has five quadruple jumps declared, and we saw them actually performed. Therefore, Kamila’s record may hold out for a long time, or it may not, ”said Goncharenko.

