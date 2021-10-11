Lex spoke about Virtus.pro’s playing style at The International 2021, TI10, 10, Inte | Dota 2

RuHub commentator Alexey Lex Filippov spoke about the results of the final day of the group stage The International 10 (2021) by Dota 2. Caster appreciated the game Virtus.pro and speculated about the opponents of the CIS teams in the upper bracket of the playoffs. The video was posted on YouTube.

Filippov believes that The International is usually won by teams that do not follow the generally accepted tournament meta.

Alexey Lex Filippov: “I really like that Virtus.pro play in their own style. They seem to be creating a meta – they play with their own meta, which they prepared before the tournament. The team that wins TI didn’t care about the meta – they play their style. This, for example, has been proven by the same OG twice already. Virtus.pro are handsome in this regard – so many heroes open up. <...> So in the playoffs, I hope we will still see some preparations, tricks that other teams do not show. “

Lex noted that in the TI10 winners, VP and Team Spirit should be ready to play any opponent. In his opinion, at this stage of the tournament there can be no easy and convenient opponents.

Alexey Lex Filippov: “The cherry on the cake is, of course, our guys from the CIS. Ten years later, two teams enter the winners’ grid. I heard the comment: “Here, some inconvenient teams get there, convenient teams …” – when you are in the winners’ grid, there are no ideal, comfortable teams. All teams will be uncomfortable because this is the winners’ grid. These are the best teams after the group stage. It is wrong to think so. After all, we want Virtus.pro and Team Spirit to achieve at least the top 3 – I really want to – we will have to beat strong teams. There are no awkward commands here. If you want to win the tournament, you will have to beat all the teams. “

The group stage of The International 2021 ended on October 10th. According to the results of the Virtus.pro stage and Team Spirit advanced to the upper bracket of the playoffs – the last time a couple of teams from the CIS entered the winner together at the TI series tournament in 2011. On October 12, Spirit will play against Invictus Gaming for reaching the semifinals, and the VP match – Vici Gaming will take place on October 13th. Schedule and results are available in the report.

The International 10 runs from October 7-17 in Romania. Following the results of the group stage, they left the tournament Thunder Predator and SG e-sports… 16 teams will continue their fight in the playoffs – the teams will play this stage at the Bucharest National Arena, spectators will not be allowed to enter the stadium. The prize fund of the championship is over $ 40 million.