Lex spoke about Virtus.pro’s playing style at The International 2021, TI10, 10, Inte | Dota 2

RuHub commentator Alexey Lex Filippov spoke about the results of the final day of the group stage The International 10 (2021) by Dota 2. Caster appreciated the game Virtus.pro and speculated about the opponents of the CIS teams in the upper bracket of the playoffs. The video was posted on YouTube.
Filippov believes that The International is usually won by teams that do not follow the generally accepted tournament meta.
Lex noted that in the TI10 winners, VP and Team Spirit should be ready to play any opponent. In his opinion, at this stage of the tournament there can be no easy and convenient opponents.
The group stage of The International 2021 ended on October 10th. According to the results of the Virtus.pro stage and Team Spirit advanced to the upper bracket of the playoffs – the last time a couple of teams from the CIS entered the winner together at the TI series tournament in 2011. On October 12, Spirit will play against Invictus Gaming for reaching the semifinals, and the VP match – Vici Gaming will take place on October 13th. Schedule and results are available in the report.
The International 10 runs from October 7-17 in Romania. Following the results of the group stage, they left the tournament Thunder Predator and SG e-sports… 16 teams will continue their fight in the playoffs – the teams will play this stage at the Bucharest National Arena, spectators will not be allowed to enter the stadium. The prize fund of the championship is over $ 40 million.