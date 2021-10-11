Lionel Messi scored for Argentina against Uruguay by the Swede from 25 meters. But this is an accident

Argentina’s squad defeated Uruguay in their tenth match of the 2022 World Cup qualifier. The meeting, which took place at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, ended with a score of 3: 0.

Leo Messi, Rodrigo de Poul and Lautaro Martinez scored for Albiseleste. The captain of the Argentines opened the scoring in the 38th minute quite by accident – he conceived only a masterpiece pass to a partner: Leo the Swede twisted the ball into the penalty area from 25 meters, Nicholas Gonzalez disoriented the goalkeeper in the fight against the defender, and as a result, Messi scored by hitting the far corner.

Championship of France Messi: “I thought everything was settled under the new contract with Barça” YESTERDAY AT 15:21

“We had a great game, everything worked out great,” Messi said after the match. “Uruguay was waiting for us and creating danger, but as soon as we scored the first goal, they began to find space, and the goals appeared.”

Argentina, thanks to the victory, scored 22 points and was ahead of the third and fourth in the group of Uruguay with Ecuador by six points.

For Messi, this ball was the sixth in the qualifying tournament. He is the vice-leader of the scorer race, two goals behind Bolivian Marcelo Moreno.

Ronaldo, Messi or Lewandowski? Who will win the Golden Ball

Championship of France Messi names four players worthy of the Ballon d’Or 08/10/2021 at 18:50