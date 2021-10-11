Lokomotiv’s new coach Markus Gisdol is an admission of the club’s weakness. But there is no better option

Another German coach in the Russian championship – Markus Gisdol came to Lokomotiv, whom hardly anyone who has not included the Bundesliga has heard of. In Germany, he has a reputation as a firefighter for outsiders: Gisdol came to rescue Hoffenheim, Hamburg and Cologne when they were in the relegation zone, successfully brought out of the crisis and stabilized the situation without feats.

At the same time, Gisdol never prescribed in the contract a prize for keeping the team in the elite and was not a fan of his status at all: “I don’t consider myself a lifeguard, I only had such a role in the Bundesliga. Before [в молодежном/полупро футболе] I’ve always played bullish and it worked out pretty well. I’m used to winning more often than losing. It is a difficult task to get used to a situation in which you and your team must constantly be at their peak to win.

This is not what I wanted when I started my coaching career.

German Championship Hamburg fired 11th coach in 5 years 09/25/2016 at 15:05

In extreme situations, you always have to change a lot. I wanted to be a lifeguard as well, but I would also like to create a team from scratch, do the preseason, develop a philosophy for the game. But this can hardly be planned, after all, most coaches face this problem. “

But after extinguishing the fires something needs to be built, and here there are questions about Gisdol. He is credited with the progress of Roberto Firmino and Niklas Süle, but his assistant Julian Nagelsmann coped much better with the disclosure of insane “Hoffenheim” – we all know where he is now and where Gisdol is. After the rescue, “Hamburg” nevertheless flew out a year later, and without Gisdol the team rushed in the denouement of the season, but it was already too late. At Cologne, Markus became famous not only for his sharp jump from the bottom of the Bundesliga into the middle, but also for a losing streak of 18 matches. When the next black streak came soon after her, the bosses of “Cologne” waited only 8 games without victories – otherwise the team would also have fallen down.

Markus Gisdol at Cologne Photo: Getty Images

Hamburg insiders wrote that Gisdol has a fairly progressive set of workouts, but there is a certain problem with translating theory into practice. He took over the emphasis in his classes (on practicing aggressive pressing and changing positions in positional attacks) from Rangnick when he assisted him at Schalke. But Gisdol’s decisions are stereotyped and not the most balanced (for example, in Hamburg he somehow put the current Zenit leader Douglas Santos on the bench), and therefore he will grow and grow in match management. Perhaps this is due to the lack of experience in key decisions – by the age of 52, the coach worked as a chief in only three professional clubs. Marcus is an intermediate between the progressive generation of Tedesco / Schwartz and the generation of theorists in the spirit of Rangnick – he is definitely not a genius with a tablet, but he is immersed in nuances enough.

The appointment of Gisdol the rescuer at Loko so far says only one thing: Rangnick looks rather sadly at the state of affairs in the team. Lokomotiv is in a game crisis – and Marcus is brought in by the hand to put out the fire. Most likely, he will cope with this and will, as he once did in youth football, win more often than lose. But at the end of the season, an objective question will arise – what to do next?

Ralph Rangnick Photo: Getty Images

On the one hand, Marcus never made dramatic progress and did not make a result over a long distance. Let each case in Germany be unique, and clubs and coaches did not always follow the same path, but the fact is that a certain pattern has already formed in the Bundesliga.

On the other hand, in the event of a successful start at Loko, Rangnick will definitely not throw off his friend and former assistant in the middle of the road, refusing him in an attempt to restart his career. For the first time, Gisdol will get the long-awaited chance to create a team from scratch with the support of people who trust his course. It will be an experiment, but quite natural.

It is important to understand that Rangnick also had very limited choice in the German market for free coaches. Gisdol on it is probably even the second most ambitious option. Above is only 39-year-old Florian Kofeldt from the relegated Werder Bremen, who is now awaiting retirements in the Bundesliga and a new chance to prove steep advances at home.

On the contrary, Gisdol’s chances in Germany are over. He even got a job at Cologne in many respects in spite of the fact that Hamburg had badly tarnished his reputation. After being suspended from work, the coach hung on a contract with the ganzeats for about 16 months: he went around the world, shone as an expert on TV channels, lost one of his two faithful assistants, who was simply tired of doing nothing and getting paid. The club saved on compensation, but Gisdol was quite satisfied with this alignment.

Markus Gisdol and Sebastian Bornau, Cologne Photo: Getty Images

And therefore, Marcus’s motivation is now more than ever high: before him is the example of Sandro Schwarz, who also did not work top-notch in the Bundesliga, but this was more than enough for Dynamo. Obviously, Sandro’s next contract will be more impressive – he made a name for himself anew in Russia. This is what Marcus wants.

What else speaks in favor of Gisdol: unlike many Germans, he is ready for long journeys and, back in 2018, looked at exotic Japan as a new challenge. And, of course, Marcus loves to integrate nouns directly from academies into the game. “Young players often bring lightheartedness,” is a quote from Gisdol that clearly characterizes his “Hoffenheim”, who regularly hit over 2.5 totals. For Loko’s rejuvenation mood, this will come in handy, but it will be nervous.

Gisdol is a proven option to eliminate fire and the choice is quite logical. But entrusting him with planting a new forest in the ashes is a risk that Rangnick would hardly have taken in Germany. But in Russia it is possible.

Spartak was waiting for Nikolic after Loko. Vitoria ruined the script

Russian championship Herkus: Did Loko find the treasure? They didn’t give me so much for transfers ” 09/04/2021 at 15:55