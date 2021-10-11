Marco: Mercedes will be the favorite in four out of six races

Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko believes that in the next races Mercedes will be able to recoup, thanks to the speed advantage …

Helmut Marko: “At the moment I see only two tracks where the configuration can give us an advantage – in Mexico City and São Paulo. On the rest of the tracks, Mercedes will be the favorite.

I do not know how they managed to increase the engine power, starting with the British Grand Prix – it’s a mystery to me. Now Honda must make progress, and we must think about how to compensate for the lack of speed with the chassis.

We are happy with the result in Turkey, but it was rather an attempt to minimize losses. Bottas was so fast that we couldn’t catch up with him. Hamilton could have created a larger lead if not for the penalty. He lost a lot of time behind Tsunoda and Perez, and this was not enough for him at the end of the race. That was our plan. “

Helmut Marko added that Adrian Newey has fully recovered from a bicycle accident he had four months ago. During this time, the engineer underwent several operations, and in Turkey for the first time in a long time came to the race.

“We have a good team, but we are inspired by Adrian,” said Marco. “Last weekend he returned to the track and helped us a lot.”