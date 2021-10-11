Marvel revealed what Thor fears most

In the more than a decade since Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his character has been vastly expanded both on and off the big screen.

Fans were able to see Thor’s real personality, which was a little more unexpected or unpredictable – and a fresh episode “What if…?” was no exception. The episode titled “Thor’s Party” delves deep into Thor, hinting at what he fears most.

Spoilers for the series are possible below!

This episode showed a world in which Thor did not learn from growing up with Loki (Tom Hiddleston), but instead took on his new responsibilities as future ruler of Asgard by joking around. After being instructed by his mother, Frigga (Josette Eales) to explore the nine worlds, Thor decided to travel to Earth by throwing a big party – a party that would soon endanger the Earth and its way of life. After that, the agency “SHIELD.” tried to stop Thor in various ways – including calling Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Alexandra Daniels)

Frigga was then visited by Thor in a vision, and he lied, telling her that he had indeed trained on Earth. She decided to see this for herself by visiting him in person – and this caused fear in the God of Thunder, forcing him to beg other aliens and space characters in Marvel to help him put things in order. Thor barely managed to do it, and by the time Frigga arrived on Earth, it really looked like Thor was conducting an intercultural curriculum.

While the premise of the seventh episode is definitely more lighthearted than previous episodes, it does reveal the root of what Thor truly fears – mother’s disappointment. This is the second Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series in a row to touch on the relationship between Frigga and her sons. As we remember “Loki” also dealt with the relationship of the main character with the adoptive mother.