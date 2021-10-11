Mattia Binotto: Ferrari’s goal is third

With fourth place Charles Leclerc and eighth Carlos Sainz at the Turkish Grand Prix, the Ferrari team reduced the gap to McLaren to seven and a half points in the fight for third place in the constructors’ championship. The head of the Scuderia Mattia Binotto sets a very specific goal for his subordinates for the remaining six races of the season.

Mattia Binotto: “I will say very clearly: our goal is the third place at the end of the season. The current situation teaches the team to work under pressure to achieve the goal.

We decided to use the new powerplant to gain experience with it ahead of next season. In addition, the novelty provides advantages that are not always possible to measure by lap time. If not for the novelty, then in Turkey, probably, we would have finished two positions lower. “

In Istanbul, Ferrari had an unsuccessful pit stop of Carlos Sainz, which lasted 8.1 seconds. Binotto explained the reason for the hitch: “The pit stop itself went well in the usual time. However, the system did not receive a signal from the wrench that the wheel is screwed on. Therefore, the enable signal did not light up. We need to find out why this happened. “

Binotto also answered the question why Charles Leclair did not try to reach the finish line without a pit stop: “After Carlos’s pit stop, we saw the condition of the tires, which gave us reason to believe that Charles would be able to reach the finish line without stopping. However, the track continued to dry, which led to a decrease in speed, and we had to call him into the pits. “