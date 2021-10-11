Max Verstappen on the balance of power at the end of the season …

The balance of power changes with each Grand Prix. At Silverstone, Mercedes achieved more power from the power plant, but in the last three stages it had to be replaced several times so as not to risk a retirement.

The two strongest teams are doing everything to win this championship. At a press conference after the race in Turkey, the leader of the individual classification Max Verstappen was asked to assess the balance of power at the end of the season …

Max Verstappen: “This weekend we were slightly inferior to Mercedes, were one step behind, although we had a good race. After the start, I tried to go at the pace of Valtteri, but then I realized that I could not attack him, and just controlled the condition of the tires.

Problems shifting gears before starting? There were no problems with the box. On the steering wheel, some indicator lit up next to the gear number, I had to change the position of one of the switches – and everything returned to normal.

I am very pleased that two Honda racers in Turkey have made it to the podium. This is an important weekend for the minders. And we have achieved the best possible result in these circumstances.

In Turkey, our main rivals were definitely faster – both on dry and wet roads. We need to understand why we were not competitive enough.

I think even before the start of the weekend it was clear that we would be behind, but we are having a great season, one race will not change anything. For my part, I give my best in every Grand Prix.

I wonder how things will turn out in Austin. We do not give up, we will do our best. Let’s see what the situation will be at the end of the championship. But the small advantage of my rivals does not prevent me from sleeping peacefully at night.

There are many factors in Austin too. High-speed cuts, high rubber wear – all this must be taken into account. Perhaps we will be faster on some other tracks. But it won’t be easy and simple anywhere. The fight is very intense all year round, the results are very dense on all tracks. Somewhere we are a little faster, somewhere they are. But among the races that we have left to pass, some tracks are more suitable for us – and it seems to me that there are more than half of them. “