Mazepin called Schumacher his best friend in Formula 1 :: Formula 1 :: RBC Sport

The Russian pilot said that the German would come to visit him in Moscow during his vacation. “He wants to see snow and bears,” added Mazepin

Read us on News News

Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher

(Photo: Lars Baron / Getty Images)



Russian Haas pilot Nikita Mazepin called German teammate Mika Schumacher his closest friend in Formula 1.

This is how the Russian answered the question about his best friend during an interview with the Dutch TV channel Ziggo Sport at the Turkish Grand Prix, reports the GrandPX portal. The channel’s correspondent jokingly called Mazepin a “liar”, to which Mazepin replied: “Why am I a liar?” He is my closest friend in the paddock. During his vacation, he will come to me in Moscow. He wants to see snow and bears. “

Mazepin answered the question about the conflict with Schumacher with the phrase “This is not” Dom-2 ”



When asked by a reporter if he just wants to send Schumacher to Siberia, Mazepin answered with a laugh: “No, he really wants to see bears and snow.”

During the current season, conflicts arose between the riders. In particular, during the qualification of the Dutch Grand Prix, the German went to overtake the Russian pilot, but Mazepin tried to block him. After completing the race, Schumacher said that he had created an emergency. And according to the Russian, Schumacher should not have overtaken him at all and did it on purpose to spoil Mazepin’s attempt.

During the Italian Grand Prix, Mazepin collided with Schumacher, because of the collision, the German’s car turned around, and the Russian was fined five seconds. Mazepin was ultimately unable to finish the race, getting off on lap 44 due to engine problems.

Both drivers spend their debut season in Formula 1. The Russian has the highest place in races – 14th at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Schumacher – 12th in Hungary. In the individual standings, Schumacher and Mazepin have not yet scored points, they occupy the penultimate and last places – 19th and 20th, respectively.