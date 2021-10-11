Mbappe showed the medal, Benzema winked, Griezmann ran away with the goblet. French victory photo

Yesterday, October 10, in Milan at the stadium “Giuseppe Meazza” in the final match of the UEFA Nations League, the French national team beat Spain with a score of 2: 1.

In the 64th minute, the forward of the Spanish national team Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring in the match. Two minutes later, Karim Benzema loaded into the far corner from the corner of the penalty box. The victory of France in the 81st minute was brought by the accurate blow of Kilian Mbappé.

France midfielder Paul Pogba commented on the victory in the final match of the League of Nations with Spain (2: 1).

“Indeed, we started badly, fell under domination and had to react. It is true that we should play better, but what matters is the result. We won, and if we were to win like this, we will continue in the same spirit. “

In the semifinals of the tournament, the Spanish national team defeated the national team of Italy (2: 1), and France won a strong-willed victory in the match with Belgium (3: 2).

France became the second winner of the League of Nations in history. The previous draw of the League of Nations was won by the Portuguese national team.

The best shots from the match Spain – France – in the photo selection of the “Championship”.