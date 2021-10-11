Mbappe won the title from offside! France won a strong-willed victory and took the League of Nations

It’s amazing, of course, how deeply in the genetics of Spanish football players is the combination game. At the start of the meeting, the pressure of the rival gave them difficulties, but rather quickly the nominal owners learned to overcome the first line of defense, after which they more confidently crossed the center of the field.

Initially, it seemed that Deschamps would allow the opponents to roll the ball as usual, freeing up the free zones from behind, where Kylian Mbappe and Benzema would rush in with the support of Antoine Griezmann. Moreover, from the middle of the field, the game can be controlled by Paul Pogba, capable of brilliant transmission of any complexity, and the cool depth dispatcher Tchuameni. However, the world champions did not give up the initiative, immediately arranging total pressure across the entire field. Luis Enrique was especially worried when the ball reached the goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Didier Deschamps also changed two performers – he released in the center of midfield Orelien Tchuameni, who was famously substitute with Belgium (replaced Adrien Rabiot), and in defense, Luca Hernandez was replaced by the more reliable Presnel Kimpembe. It’s funny that the only Real Madrid footballer on the field was Karim Benzema from France, because the Spanish squad doesn’t have a single creamy player.

Compared to the match against the European champions, Luis Enrique made two changes – Eric Garcia came out in the center of defense instead of Pau Torres, and the position of Koke took the less versatile, but more reliable in defense, Rodri. Surely the mentor of the “red fury” assumed that the rivals would allow them to have more possession of the ball, but they would begin to strike in high-speed counterattacks. He also shook up the top three, changing positions for each – Ferran Torres on the right, Mikel Oyarzabal in the center and Pablo Sarabia on the left.

Spain and France played great matches in the semifinals of the League of Nations and came together in the fight for the minor title of European champions, so to speak. The teams are as bright as they are predictable. And the bronze in the match for the third place was taken by the hosts of the “final four” Italians, who defeated Belgium with a score of 2: 1.

So even against the superstar squad of the French, they mastered the ball control. However, that’s all – Luis Enrique’s wards rarely appeared in someone else’s penalty area. If it happened, it was through the right flank of Terran Torres, who was often opposed by the noticeably nervous Kimpembe. But Sarabia on the left was the least likely to meet the ball in his team.

As a result, neither the one nor the other succeeded in the first 45 minutes. The players ran around the field without interruption, but it never came to moments. 2: 1 on shots and 1: 0 on target is a telling statistic. The second match in a row, if Deschamps players did not fail, then they played very poorly in the first half. Not because they are lazy, but because the mentor’s starting plan doesn’t work.

OYARSABAL ANGRY FRANCE

After the break, the French tried to pick up the pace, but the Spaniards are amazingly suppressing such impulses and still do not give up the ball. Moreover, in the support zone and in the semi-flanks of the tricolors there was more free space, where the Spanish midfielders ran. Plus voltage added the output of Dayo Yupamecano instead of Rafael Varan, who received damage in the first half. Tchuameni and Pogba began to descend more often into the defensive line, where there were enough players even without them, leaving their position unattended.

The attacking players of the Spaniards identified a weak zone in the opponent’s game – between Yupamecano (center-back) and Jules Cunde (right-center) – and began to press there. In the end, the bet worked. Sergio Busquets famously threw Oyarzabalu on the move, and he, having won the position against Yupamekano, neatly put the ball into the far corner.

The French created the first goal-scoring chance in the match in a matter of seconds before conceding the ball – Mbappe reminded of himself on the left edge, and Griezmann (he played for the 100th national team game) closed him with a shot to the crossbar. But after the Spaniards opened the score, we saw that France, which in the second half hammered Belgium into the lawn. Less than two minutes later, Benzema spun the ball into the far top corner with an amazing stroke. A great forward, of course. There is nothing that he is not able to.

THE FATE OF THE TITLE WAS DECIDED OFFSIDE

And then the game, which was rather boring before, finally exploded, compensating for all the suffering of the audience in the remaining half hour. Before the goal of Oyarsabal, they inflicted only one blow in an hour of the game, and in eight minutes after it – six at once. The Spaniards, on the other hand, scattered abruptly in the wrong half of the field, so that sharpness began to arise at both gates. Finally, the audience got the ending for which other plans were postponed on Sunday evening.

The French were more fortunate – Mbappe ran away one on one with Simon and easily beat him. But this goal turned out to be the most scandalous. Judging by the replay shown, the forward was almost a meter offside … What a pity that such an interesting game ended so strangely and unfairly … It seems that the ball touched someone from the Spaniards on the way to Kilian. Apparently, this explains the decision VAR, but calling it dubious is the least that can be said about it. Surely the referees will explain later that everything was correct, but such goals cannot be counted.

Oyarzabal had the opportunity to save the Roja Fury by taking advantage of Yupamecano’s positional mistake, but Lloris rescued his partners, which brought Deschamps’ team victory and the title of the winners of the League of Nations. The ending turned out to be incredibly hot, and the French held out with difficulty. How cool this tournament turns out to be, and the “final four” is just a song. Congratulations to France and are following Spain with interest. This young team can win more than one trophy in the coming years.

The League of nations. The final

Spain – France – 1: 2 (0: 0)

Goals: Oyarsabal, 64 – 1: 0. Benzema, 66 – 1: 1. Mbappe, 80 – 1: 2.

Spain: Simon, Azpilicueta, Garcia, Laporte, Alonso, Gavi (Coque, 75), Busquets, Rodri (Merino, 84), F. Torres (Fornals, 84), Sarabia (Pino, 61), Oyarzabal.

France: Lloris, Kimpembe, Varane (Yupamecano, 43), Kunde, T. Hernandez, Pogba, Tchuameni, Pavar (Dubois, 80), Griezmann (Veretu, 90 + 2), Mbappe, Benzema.

Warnings: Pogba, 46. Kunde, 55. Laporte, 86. Mbappe, 89.

Judge: Taylor (England).