Media: the salary of the new Lokomotiv coach will be 1 million euros per year

As noted by Telesport, the initiative to appoint Gisdol came from the head of the sports and development department of Lokomotiv Ralph Rangnik. They have a long working relationship. In 2009, Rangnick helped his colleague get a job as head coach of the second squad of Hoffenheim. Two years later, the Germans teamed up to work with Schalke 04 – Rangnik then led the team, and Gisdol acted as his assistant.