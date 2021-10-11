Media: the salary of the new Lokomotiv coach will be 1 million euros per year

The annual salary of the new Lokomotiv coach Markus Gisdol will be 1 million euros after taxes. This is reported by Telesport, citing a source familiar with the situation.
The parties will conclude an annual contract with the possibility of extending the agreement for another year. At the same time, according to the portal, the agreement with the specialist has not yet been signed. At the moment, agreements have been recorded only by e-mail.
Serb Marko Nikolic was the previous coach of Lokomotiv. For comparison: Nikolic’s starting salary at Loko was almost two times less. The Serb received about 600 thousand euros. The victory in the Russian Cup final over Wings of the Soviets (3: 1) in 2021 and the second place in the 2019/20 season of the Russian Premier League (RPL) raised the specialist’s salary to 1.2 million euros.
In the German championship, Gisdol’s salary increased every time he changed clubs. Hoffenheim paid the German 800 thousand euros a year, Hamburg – 1.5 million euros, Cologne – 3 million euros. The threefold reduction in wages at Lokomotiv was affected by the coach’s seven-month break after leaving Cologne in April 2021.
As noted by Telesport, the initiative to appoint Gisdol came from the head of the sports and development department of Lokomotiv Ralph Rangnik. They have a long working relationship. In 2009, Rangnick helped his colleague get a job as head coach of the second squad of Hoffenheim. Two years later, the Germans teamed up to work with Schalke 04 – Rangnik then led the team, and Gisdol acted as his assistant.
Telesport also clarified how the interaction between Rangnik and Gisdol at Lokomotiv will be built. Gisdol will be responsible for the training process and team management during the match. However, all decisions on the composition and preparation process will be certified by Rangnick.