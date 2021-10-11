Medvedeva reported on the changed relationship with Tutberidze :: Figure skating :: RBC Sport

The skater said that their relationship with the coach is now normalized, and that what happened after the Olympics in Pyeongchang, “should not be revealed.”

Two-time world figure skating champion Evgenia Medvedeva, in an interview with Lyaysan Utyasheva, spoke about her relationship with coach Eteri Tutberidze.

“We have a good relationship now. Everything that happened after the Olympics is no longer worth revealing. The masses do not know everything, these are personal matters. I declare with authority that everything is in order now. I skate in the “Khrustalny” (ice palace where figure skaters train. – RBK), we see each other and talk. Everything is fine, “Medvedeva said on Utyasheva’s YouTube channel.

Before the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, Medvedeva was considered the main contender for gold in singles. But in the end, the victory went to another student of Tutberidze – Alina Zagitova. After the defeat at the Olympics, Medvedeva’s relationship with the coach worsened, and the athlete decided to leave for Canada, where she began to study with Brian Orser. The figure skater has been studying with Tutberidze since the age of seven.

According to Tutberidze, Medvedev did not forgive her that Zagitova was not kept in juniors for the Olympic season. The skater herself explained her departure with a desire to spend a long career.

In September last year, the athlete returned to Tutberidze.

21-year-old Medvedeva is a two-time Olympic silver medalist in 2018 in singles and team competitions. She won the World, European and Russian Championships twice, in 2016 and 2017.

The figure skater did not take part in official competitions last season due to a back injury. She is now filming the Ice Age show.