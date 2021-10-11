Megan Fox transforms to play “Devil’s Daughter” in new movie

Актриса сыграет криминального босса в картина “Джонни и Клайд”.

The 35-year-old star of “Transformers” has radically changed her image, and all for the role in the upcoming thriller “Johnny and Clyde”. Fox, who plays the head of the criminal business in the picture, has got silver hair. In a new way, the girl immediately shared with her followers on Instagram on Friday. The photo was taken on the set of a project that has just begun to be filmed.

“This is what the devil’s daughter looks like. “Johnny and Clyde” wait in theaters in the spring of 2022, ”Fox wrote under the photo, which shows how her usual dark brown hair has transformed into almost gray.

The actress, who gained worldwide fame for her participation in the 2009 horror film Jennifer’s Body, will this time play a boss named Alana Hart. Johnny and Clyde, as the name suggests, is inspired by the legendary story of Bonnie and Clyde. In the new film, the story will center around another criminal couple – hired killers who are madly in love with each other. She intends to rob a casino, the head of which is exactly the heroine Fox, but the devil himself is in her servants.

“Meghan’s character is very dark. I don’t want to reveal too many details, but visually we wanted to make a Disney princess out of her, but very twisted – a dark and evil version of her. Her image is simply incredible – this is what the princess of evil looks like. We found a very strange approach to the Disney classics. But you know, a lot of Disney’s vintage arsenal looks very evil, ”said director and co-writer of the new project Tom DeNucci.

Read also: All that she did not do: Madonna told in which two legendary films she did not want to act

“I think horror fans will be looking forward to Megan Fox’s appearance. They had never seen such a transformation of her. I don’t want to tell too much, but there is in her character, the image that she has never addressed before. This is Meghan’s bold performance. The image that she really got used to. She understood the whole philosophy and what we put into her character. I enjoyed working with Megan and we can’t wait to show all our joint efforts. ”

Also on the cast of the new film are Tyson Ritter, Bale Ling and Vanessa Angel. However, while it remains only to guess who will play the main characters of the film – Johnny and Clyde.