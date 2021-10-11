Memodels only say that about Dwayne Johnson with pancakes. The trend is difficult to understand, and even more difficult not to evaluate

An archived photo of actor Dwayne Johnson sitting at a table with pancakes flew into absurd memes and art. As soon as the fans of the wrestler remember his menu on the “fasting” day, the star in the picture was replaced by criminals and Fortnite heroes. But this is just the beginning – you can’t stop memodels.

Memodels were opened by photo editors at the end of June 2021: it was then that an archived snapshot of the Fast and Furious wrestler and star of the Fast and Furious film franchise Dwayne Rocks Johnson went viral on the Web. That being said, according to Know Your Meme, Dwayne posted the original frame on his Twitter page back in September 2012. The photo shows how the highest paid actor according to Forbes is preparing to eat pancakes (in the post, Scala noticed that pancakes are not a common dish, but a rare treat during a diet).

Despite the decent age of the content, Twitter users took photos as a basis and instead of pancakes stuck templates for memes. So, in the posts of fans, Skala became a child who obediently eats any lunch in order to get stuck in his mother’s phone.

Mom, I ate my vegetables. Can I play Angry Birds on your phone?

With the light hand of the trend participants, the wrestler also turned into a man from the collection of constructors.

Dwayne Johnson eats pancakes.

Other memodels made fun of the frame, combining different halves of Dwayne’s face into one. Which Johnson will you choose?

Do you eat your pancakes with a fork or a knife? “

“

Kill. Live. “

“

The third inhabitants of the platform took the direction of art: the commentators added a costume and hairstyle to Duane, which is similar to the styling of Wolverine.

Someone even made an anime character out of a wrestler …

Based on the funny image of The Rock and his pancakes, I made a different version of Yuri’s smile after seeing him look a little strange to me.

… and the robot from the video game Fortnite.

Fortnite robot eats pancakes at Butter Barn. Based on a photo of the Rock eating pancakes. I hope you will like it!

Not without crazy patterns, in which the opposite is true.

Did it for you, Mr. Johnson.

Not only Dwayne Johnson, but also reality TV star Kim Kardashian, got into memes on Twitter. The businesswoman took hot pictures on the tennis court, and a photoshop collaboration with Ben Affleck came out.

But the primacy of Rock and Kim in the league of memes could be challenged by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. After all, a video where an entrepreneur throws a spear is a reason for jokes about the war with reptiles and the end of the world.