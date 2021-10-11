Metallurg in pursuit of a club record, CSKA will take Spartak. Preview of the day: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

October 11 will be opened by a meeting between “Admiral” and “Tractor”. Metallurg today can repeat the club record for the length of the winning streak, Alexey Kudashov will meet with the former team, and Moscow will host a new round of the principal confrontation between CSKA and Spartak.

Traktor will continue their Far East trip to Vladivostok, where they will play two matches in two days with Admiral. Prior to this, the Chelyabinsk team won two meetings in Khabarovsk (2: 0, 5: 4). The hosts were stronger in two of the last three matches, beating Torpedo (2: 1) and Vityaz (3: 2). However, this had little effect on the standings – the Far East ranked last in the Eastern Conference. “Traktor” is on the second line. Admiral is one of the least damaging teams in the League (26 goals in 14 games). The “sailors” have rather weak indicators when playing in unequal compositions: 72.9% of neutralization in the minority and 10.2% of implementation in the majority.

As part of the “Admiral” an effective streak of three matches at Vladislav Ushenin (1 + 3), which today can play the 400th match in the KHL. Chelyabinsk goalkeeper’s dry streak Romana Villa counts 79 minutes and 35 seconds. Nikita Tertyshny does not leave the ice without glasses for the last three meetings (3 + 1). For Sergey Kalinin the next match will be the 500th in the League, and Tomasz Gika approaching the mark of 100 points (now – 98).

Admiral Abandoned washers thirty Face-to-face victories Tractor 47 Abandoned washers

The last meeting between these rivals took place on February 19, 2020 in Chelyabinsk. “Traktor” defeated the Far East with a score of 5: 0.

Traumatized

Championship leader Metallurg continues to confidently walk the tournament distance. Wards Ilya Vorobyov have won 14 of 15 matches this season and topped the table. Today, the “steelworkers” can repeat the club’s record in the KHL for the duration of the winning streak – 13 successes in a row in the 2008/2009 season. Sochi, on the other hand, comes in last place in the Western Conference. In the last match Andrey Nazarov managed to win the first victory at the helm of the southerners, at home was beaten by Riga “Dynamo” (3: 2 OT). Metallurg is the most productive team in the championship with 62 goals in 15 games. Sochi managed to hit the opponents’ goal only 27 times.

Brendan Lipsick scores points six matches in a row (4 + 3), Denis Zernov – four (2 + 4). For Igor Shvyrev the next game will be the 100th in the KHL. Philip Maye – the second top scorer of the championship with 6 + 15. Goalkeeper Juho Olkinuora – in the list of the best in terms of basic indicators (percentage of reflected throws – 94.6 and reliability coefficient – 1.67). Mikhail Pashnin is the leader in the current season in terms of usefulness (+19), followed by three more Metallurg players – Philip Maye, Artyom Minulin and Anatoly Nikontsev… Leopards goalkeeper Magnus Hellberg – in the list of the best by the number of shutouts (2).

Metallurgist Abandoned washers 41 Face-to-face victories HC Sochi 23 Abandoned washers

The last match in Magnitogorsk between today’s rivals was crowned with a crushing victory for Metallurg (6: 0).

Traumatized

Bitter rivals will meet again in Moscow. On September 16, CSKA won the derby with a score of 5: 3, and today Spartak will try to take revenge for that defeat. The army team is rather uneven. The team does not shine with efficiency, another failure happened in the last game with Kunlun (1: 2). However, Spartak did not look better in the last games either, making only two goals in total against Metallurg (0: 4) and Avangard (2: 5). With a low performance (a little more than two goals per game on average), CSKA still has one of the best realizations of the majority in the current season – 28.2%. Spartak uses only 14.5% of attempts.

CSKA goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov – in the list of the best in terms of the percentage of reflected throws (94.5) and the coefficient of reliability (1.59). Defenders Bogdan Kiselevich and Dmitry Vishnevsky today they can play their 600th matches in the KHL.

CSKA Abandoned washers 128 Face-to-face victories Spartacus 83 Abandoned washers

In total, the history of the confrontation of these teams in the League has 44 meetings, 30 of which remained with CSKA.

Traumatized

In Balashikha, Avangard will try to take revenge for the defeat a week ago from Avtomobilist (2: 5). Since then, the hawks have held two meetings, demonstrating how unstable they are so far. A dry defeat from Barys (0: 1) was followed by a confident victory over Spartak (5: 2). Avtomobilist finally picked up speed and scored three successes in a row. After the victory over Avangard, the charges Bill Peters impressed with a major success in the confrontation with Jokerit, and then took two points in Nizhnekamsk (3: 2). Omsk will be left without their best sniper in the next matches Peter Ceglaricinjured during training.

Defenders Ville Pokka and Alexey Vasilevsky divide the first line of the rating for blocked shots (45). Patrice Cormier – in the list of the best in strength techniques (43). Several Avtomobilist players have personal scoring series at once: Jesse Blacker – six matches (3 + 4), Brooks Masek – four games (4 + 3), Ryan Spooner – three meetings (3 + 2).

Vanguard Abandoned washers 97 Face-to-face victories Motorist 81 Abandoned washers

Today’s game will be the third for the opponents this season. Avangard managed to win the first of them (3: 1).

Traumatized

Dynamo Moscow, which started the championship brilliantly, slowed down a bit, losing to Metallurg (2: 4) and CSKA (0: 3). However, there is no question of some kind of crisis, and in the last match the blue and white celebrated their success over Severstal (3: 2). Dynamo have one of the best attacks in the League (58 goals in 15 matches). In the majority, blue and white play better than anyone, realizing 31.8% of attempts. Head coach of Muscovites Alexey Kudashov today he will play with his former team, the specialist was in charge of Lokomotiv in 2015-2017. Now at the helm of the “railroad workers” Igor Nikitin, who changed during the championship Andrey Skabelku, and his work in Yaroslavl should be quite satisfied. In the last five matches, Lokomotiv suffered only one defeat from SKA (0: 1), and is coming up to today’s game after a major success in Cherepovets (5: 1).

As part of the hosts Maxim Osipov ranked among the best in blocked shots (35). Rushan Rafikov with 4 + 4 – the second sniper-defender of the championship. Alexander Yelesin – one of the best in terms of the number of power techniques (56). Leadership position Vadima Shipacheva in the bombing race, it seems, no one will be able to challenge for a long time. With 10 + 20, he is ahead of the closest pursuer by nine scoring points. Vyacheslav Voinov (2 + 13) tops the list of defensive scorers. Stanislav Galiev with 10 goals is among the top snipers of the championship.

Locomotive Abandoned washers 19 Face-to-face victories Dynamo M 23 Abandoned washers

The last match between these rivals in Yaroslavl was crowned with the victory of Lokomotiv (3: 2).

Traumatized

Torpedo returned from the furthest trip of the season, where they scored three points out of six. It seems that the departure had a bad effect on the state of the team. The first match of the home series turned out to be unsuccessful: the defeat to Dinamo Minsk with a score of 3: 4. Severstal is doing worse: the team arrived in Nizhny Novgorod with a 4-match losing streak. In the last meeting, the charges Andrey Razin imposed a fight on one of the championship leaders, but they failed to catch the points in the meeting against Dynamo Moscow (2: 3). Goals are hard for Cherepovites: 25 goals in 15 games is one of the worst indicators of the championship.

Torpedo has 4 + 7 Theodor Lennström ranked among the top defensive scorers of the season. Personal scoring streak Kenny Agostino is already five matches (7 + 2). Daniel Zaar scores points three games in a row (1 + 4). For the Severstal defender Nikita Makeeva the next meeting will be the 100th in the KHL.

Torpedo Abandoned washers 110 Face-to-face victories Severstal 105 Abandoned washers

Last season, Severstal managed to win both matches against Torpedo, in Nizhny Novgorod, the steelworkers snatched the victory in extra time (4: 3 OT).