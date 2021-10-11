MMA news. Magomed Ismailov appealed to Fedor Emelianenko

The popular middleweight Magomed Ismailov spoke about the career of the legendary Fedor Emelianenko, called him a fine fellow because he still performs at a high level at his age and noted that Fedor is still in good shape.

“I look at Fedor like this – Fedor“ The Last Emperor ”in MMA, who did not lose for 10 years and won the best athletes. Nogueira, Cro Cop. At the same time, big people went out to fight him. And Fedor, who continued his career, where it was hard for him and so on, we invest in this age and the rest. We share young Fyodor and Fyodor, who continued his career. And here and there I can only praise Fedor, such a situation, I can only say – well done!

Yes, for so many years, for so many, you can make a mistake where something flies to you. Especially when you are so old. Bader is no better than Fedor, maybe he would have smeared it if he hadn’t missed the first hit. He’s good even these years, look at him, he’s really good, energized. With Rempage … yes, they don’t give him top-tops right now, but you have to proceed from Fyodor’s age, Rempage could give Fyodor a fight, Sonnen, Frankie Mir in what good form he entered the fight. Yes, Fedor does not sweep away everyone now, but at that age he reached the Bellator final. Fyodor was unreal, as if not a person, he was good in everything. Even the sports giants admit that Fedor is the best heavyweight in MMA “, – said Ismailov.