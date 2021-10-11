Mr. Bean to star in a movie about Ville Wonka

https://ria.ru/20211001/wonka-1752499085.html

MOSCOW, October 1 – RIA Novosti. Rowan Atkinson will star in the movie “Wonka”, Collider reports. The details of the plot are kept under wraps. It is known that the tape will become a prequel to the classic story about Ville Wonka – an eccentric pastry chef from Roald Dahl’s fairy tale “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”. What image Atkinson will embody is not yet clear. In addition to him, Sally Hawkins and Olivia Colman also got roles in the film. Earlier it became known that the young Wonka will be played by Timothy Chalamet. The director of the film is Paul King, who shot two films about the Paddington bear. Dahl’s story has already been filmed several times. In 1971, the musical Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory was released, starring Gene Wilder as a pastry chef. In 2005, Tim Burton’s film premiered. Johnny Depp played the main role in this tape. Rowan Atkinson became famous for his image of Mr. Bean. The first episode of the series about the unlucky British was released on January 1, 1990, and the last on November 15, 1995. Small videos, which the actor records on behalf of his character, are still being released. The premiere of the film “Wonka” is scheduled for March 2023.

