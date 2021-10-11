“Murray and Shapovalov asked for a wild card for the VTB Kremlin Cup, but we will give them to our athletes,” Shamil Tarpishchev reports – Tennis

RTF President Shamil Tarpishchev answered between whom the wild cards will be distributed for the “VTB Kremlin Cup”.

“One of them, as already announced, will go to the ex-first racket of the world, Simone Halep, who won in Moscow in 2013. She has now lost a little position in the ranking, but, of course, remains a master of the highest level. The second wild card will be awarded to Elena Vesnina, the silver medalist of the Tokyo Olympics in mixed doubles. We still keep one more for Lyudmila Samsonova, who has significantly improved this year and is included in the national team for the first time, but she will most likely get into the main draw directly, since she is the second on the waiting list.

By the way, Wimbledon semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov and ex-first racket of the world Andy Murray asked for Moscow. But this happened after the deadline for the application, and we refused them a wild card, which we expect to allocate to our athletes. The main contenders are Evgeny Donskoy and Roman Safiullin. And in the qualifying draw, where 88 people entered for 16 places, we should try, if possible, as an encouragement to give a wild card to our guys, who recently won the Junior Davis Cup in Turkey, Maxim Zhukov, Yaroslav Demin and Danil Panarin.

I don’t want to give someone unnecessary compliments, but Zhukov, in my opinion, has very good inclinations to become a high-level player. He keeps the ball at a good speed and has a tactical mind, choosing the right play options. It would be nice just to grow up a little more, “Kommersant quotes Tarpishchev.

