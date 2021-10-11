Nazarov promised that HC Sochi would not be dull. And he copes with it

“As for the brawls and fights in the match with the Rigans, playing aggressively does not mean playing dirty. We acted aggressively, the guys fought for the club and for their fans. There was not a single hockey player on the ice who would serve a number. into the basket and preparing for a difficult exit, “- said Nazarov after the match with Riga” Dynamo “. The main event of the game, which ended with the victory of “Sochi” with a score of 3: 2, was a two-on-two fight in the second period. From the Sochi side, Daniil Ilyin and Nikita Kamalov took part there. Let’s take another look at how it was.

Ilyin took a bite with Berzins in the center of the site, and Kamalov, seeing this, flew to defend his teammate and fought with Meia. As a result, the instigator of the fight received 10 minutes, and Kamalov, Berzins and Meija – five each. That fight became the central event of the match, because of which we somehow managed to remember it. Someone does not like this transformation of HC “Sochi”. Say, too many parallels are outlined with Nazarov’s “Vityaz”. But Andrei Viktorovich absolutely rightly divided the concepts of “aggressive hockey” and “dirty hockey”. That “Knight” often professed a dirty style of play. For the Sochi residents, this has not yet been noticed. The ability to stand up for a partner is one of the main qualities for almost any hockey player. Its presence for the better speaks of you as a man. This is the approach that Nazarov is currently cultivating in the Sochi HC. The team objectively has one of the weakest lineups in the league with a lot of young players who sometimes simply lack skill. And in a situation where you need to surpass your opponent, and your coach, frankly, has never been a great tactician, the only thing that can be done is to temper the character of your players. Make them stronger. Moreover, not only from the point of view of the hockey skill itself. Of these, you can mold a team that will be reckoned with, despite the fact that it may take the last place in the standings.

Frankly, she has her face. One team is similar to another, only the uniforms and surnames of the hockey players are different. Therefore, the appearance of “claws” in the “leopards”, whoever says anything, should be a plus for the whole league. The team, at least, unlike the last few years, will have its own face. Perhaps, to someone it will seem unprepossessing, ugly, wrong … In general, it can be called whatever you like. But it will really be its own. And HC “Sochi” will then cease to be perceived exclusively as a SKA farm club. This team will begin to really be respected. The main thing is that Nazarov does not overdo it with militancy. And then the Sochi basket will be replenished not only with eggs, but also with the points gained.