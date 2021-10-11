New perfume from the Fenty brand of the Barbadian singer Rihanna

Rihanna looked amazing, showing off her tight abs in a crop top to promote the launch of her new Fenty perfume.

33-year-old Rihanna is always enchanting about herself, no matter the occasion, and that’s exactly what she did to promote her new Fenty perfume in new sexy ads. In the video, RiRi looked amazing in a white Gucci Spring 2001 crop top and baggy brown high-waisted Balenciaga pants. She drew the outfit with a white R13 Teddy Bear Oversized cardigan in wool and boucle blend, draped over the shoulders and finished with a double Messika Aria double-lug cuff.

Later in the video, Ri changed her casual outfit to a sexy tight-fitting sheer black Supriya Lele Fall 2021 dress with a shoulder strap, and then to a Tom Ford black viscose silk jersey crossover bra with a black Supriya Lele Fall 2021 leather jacket draped over her.

The most unpredictable outfits from Rihanna in recent years

Rihanna has been overwhelming with the unpredictability of her outfits lately, and aside from this new ad, she was in New York on August 5 when she wore a tight black Nensi Dojaka dress with a pair of Adidas Classic Samba white sneakers, Linda Farrow x the Attico. Marfa sunglasses and a velvet monogrammed Gucci shoulder bag completed the look.

Meanwhile, earlier that day, Rihanna showed off her incredibly slender legs in super chunky frayed high-waisted denim shorts, a 2009 Dior Spring strapless top, a Goyard Belharra canvas bag, and a pink Emma Brewin. A fur hat, a Briony Raymond New York Jumbo Pisces zodiac medallion and Amina Muaddi Henson sandals complete the exhilarating look.

Rihanna chose to wear the same bucket hat the day before when she sported her look with the large green The Attico Fern Multicolor Cargo pants with a silky pink blouse, white pointed pumps, and a Briony Raymond New York zodiac medallion. Jumbo Pisces and 90s Versace Vintage check sunglasses.