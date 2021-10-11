New WADA sanctions against Russia. How it will affect participation in the Olympics :: Others :: RBC Sport

WADA revoked the accreditation of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory and revoked the right to take blood on the athlete’s biological passport. What threat does this event pose to Russian sports and can it affect Russia’s participation in the 2022 Games – in the material of RBC

Read us on News News

Photo: Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images



On Saturday evening, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) revoked the right to analyze blood samples for an athlete’s biological passport from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory. There are two reasons at once – inconsistency with the WADA international standard and its Code of Ethics.

The decision to temporarily cancel the “approved” status of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory was made back in January 2020 – after in December 2019 the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) was stripped of the compliance status due to the autopsy of the names of more than 50 Russian athletes who violated anti-doping rules …

Since then, all doping tests have been tested in Europe, so the current WADA statement is the final legal form of the decision, which was made back in 2020.

“Then it was a temporary withdrawal of accreditation, now it is final. The ajar door slammed shut, ”ex-head of RUSADA Yuri Ganus told RBC.

WADA accuses 63 athletes due to data from the Moscow laboratory



How the revocation of the Moscow laboratory’s accreditation will affect RUSADA

After the statement about the deprivation of the Moscow laboratory of accreditation, the WADA press service reported that the Russian side has the right to appeal the decision within 21 days. However, RUSADA does not see the point in this process.

“RUSADA is neither hot nor cold from this. There is no need to worry, it’s all the same, just finalized, ”said the acting director general of the organization, Mikhail Bukhanov.

A similar opinion was expressed by Yuri Ganus, stating that the laboratory and RUSADA are two independent entities.

“The issues of restoring RUSADA’s compliance and obtaining accreditation by a laboratory are different phenomena. To obtain a new accreditation of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, it will still be necessary to go a long way, which all laboratories in the world go through. But the path of the Moscow laboratory will go against the background and taking into account its previous problems, and will take much longer than the time to restore the status of RUSADA compliance, ”the former head of RUSADA believes.

At the same time, Ganus noted that the very fact of losing the status of an anti-doping laboratory is a serious event from the point of view of the interests of the national anti-doping system of Russia.

The head of WADA called the conditions for lifting sanctions against RUSADA



Where are the samples of Russians being checked now and can the revocation of accreditation affect Russian sports?

RUSADA faced the problem of transporting doping samples back in 2020, when, in the midst of a pandemic, it was necessary to urgently decide where to send samples for testing in the context of the suspension of the accreditation of the Moscow laboratory.

The fact is that in the technical documents of WADA, a strictly defined time is allocated for the delivery of such samples, depending on the temperature regime. Maximum – 60 hours, but for this the temperature should not be higher than 4 degrees. It must be fixed by a special sensor inside the container during the entire delivery time. If the sensor readings and delivery time do not meet the requirements, the analysis result will not be counted. Therefore, when, in the midst of the pandemic, WADA suspended the accreditation of the Moscow laboratory, RUSADA had problems with the transportation of samples.

“I remember very well that critical situation when we promptly resolved the issues of sending blood samples to foreign laboratories under the conditions of time constraints for processing these samples, restrictions due to the impending pandemic and restrictions on air travel between countries, which was reflected in the work of our logistics operator”, – explained the ex-CEO of RUSADA Yuri Ganus.

However, he noted that the organization “successfully coped with this challenge.”

Now, according to Mikhail Bukhanov, acting general director of RUSADA, Russia is testing and sending all doping samples to Ghent. In this mode, the organization was preparing for the Olympic Games in Tokyo and is now preparing for the Winter Games in Beijing-2022, so the logistics have already been established, and the current WADA statement does not in any way affect the participation of Russian athletes at the Olympic Games in Beijing.