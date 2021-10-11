Nicole Kidman, Meg Ryan and other stars who wereted money on plastic











Unfortunately, many celebrities, in their pursuit of the ideal, cannot stop in time and, as a result, boast of an excellent result later. They are discussed, condemned and even pitied. And fans are really disappointed when they see their idols on the red carpet or fresh photos on the Web. Who, in the pursuit of beauty, lost not only tens of thousands of dollars, but also himself, they found out from a plastic surgeon.









Dmitry Skvortsov plastic surgeon

Melanie Griffith









Most likely, Melanie herself will not remember how many times she went under the knife of a plastic surgeon. The game called “I’ll fix it here, I’ll fix it here” is a real hobby of the actress, but, unfortunately, not at all in a positive way. If in the 90s she did not leave the tabloids thanks to her roles and vivid novels, then later they began to discuss not her professional successes, but the failures of surgical intervention. It all started with a harmless rhinoplasty, but then experiments with appearance became more risky. Facelift, fillers, botox – it seemed that the actress could not be stopped. According to Melanie herself, at some point she suddenly realized that she was the subject of ridicule and condemnation. And that was what brought her to her senses. She did not stop doing operations, but changed the surgeon to try to restore her face.

Meg Ryan









Meg has always insisted on simplicity and naturalness, both in films and in life. And that is what stood out from the rest. It was completely normal for her to appear on the red carpet with a sloppy bob, minimal makeup, jeans or a loose sundress. A kind of girl from the next yard, which was impossible not to love. But aging also naturally and beautifully did not work out for Meg. Apparently, at some point, the desire to prolong youth prevailed. Now, when looking at Meg, more negative feelings arise – the face is asymmetrical, unnecessarily stretched, narrow eyes. The actress’s trademark smile has completely disappeared. After plastic surgery, Meg was no longer invited to good projects, and she completely focused on her family.

Nicole Kidman









Nicole Kidman, unlike Meg Ryan, on the contrary, has a lot of invitations to movies and TV shows. But her face became more and more like a porcelain doll. The first thing that catches your eye is a swollen face due to the abuse of fillers. The second is a tired and even a little frightening look. According to doctors, this is due to botox, which was injected into the forehead. It spread to other areas of the face and caused sagging of the eyelids. Most likely, a temporal lobe lift was performed to slightly raise the outer edges of the eyebrows. And it seems that Nicole is still beautiful, especially for her age, but much in appearance is alarming and slightly repulsive.

Emmanuelle Bear









Once upon a time, this sexy French woman with full lips was considered a real personification of femininity. In the late 80s, films with her participation were released almost every year. But while the audience admired the actress’s appearance, Emmanuelle herself was looking for flaws in herself, complexed and believed that she was far from ideal. Before reaching her 30th birthday, she first turned to a plastic surgeon, then it happened several more times. On the one hand, Bear continued to actively act in film, but quickly regretted her decision. Asymmetry, irregularities and scars ruined her face a lot. And the lips now have a distinct dissonance. Emmanuelle Bear is a frequent and welcome guest of film festivals, but she looks, alas, older than her years. More than once in interviews, the actress urged the girls to think several times before deciding on serious interventions.

Jennifer Gray









The Dirty Dancing star once said that she entered the plastic surgeon’s office famous, and left there as no one. Surprisingly, the job was done flawlessly. Her snub nose with a hump has become perfect – thin, even. True, Gray did not stop there and decided to correct her chin and cheeks. After all these metamorphoses, I had to say goodbye to my career. They did nothing wrong with Jennifer – it just turned out that the nose that was in her way was her main highlight for the rest. Now the actress is rarely remembered and it is almost impossible to notice her in some projects.

