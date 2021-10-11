Not looking for friends: Alonso refused to help Verstappen in the championship

Before the start of the race in Turkey, Red Bull sports consultant Helmut Marko publicly asked Fernando Alonso to restrain Lewis Hamilton, who, due to a fine for replacing the motor, was 11th on the grid.

The two-time Formula 1 world champion withdrew after the incidents with Pierre Gasly and Mick Schumacher on the first lap, but after the finish he said that in any case he was not going to help the driver of Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen.

Individual and Constructors’ Cup after the Turkish Grand Prix

“Yes, I read this statement from Marco on Sunday morning. But I am not looking for friends and I would answer the same to Toto Wolf if he said so, – quotes the words of Alonso RacingNews365 edition… – I only care about my results. In addition, earlier this season we saw that the drivers of Mercedes and Red Bull Racing cannot be stopped – they just drive by. In Hungary, I managed to compete with Lewis, but only because it is easier to defend on the Hungaroring than on other routes.

So Red Bull Racing should rely only on itself. In general, I want to say that I like to fight with all the riders – both with title contenders Max and Lewis, and with George Russell, Antonio Giovinazzi and Mick Schumacher. “