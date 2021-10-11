One of the leading Russian tennis players will miss the rest of the season :: Tennis :: RBC Sport

Svetlana Kuznetsova said that even after Wimbledon she had physical and mental exhaustion, many injuries. According to the athlete, she suffered from COVID-19

Read us on News News

Photo: Julian Finney / Getty Images



Former second racket of the world Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova said she would miss the rest of the current season.

“After Wimbledon, I decided not to participate in any tournaments, there was physical and mental exhaustion, there were many injuries. I will go through all the examinations again, we will see what form I will be in next year, ”the 36-year-old athlete told the Sport-Express publication.

Medvedev will miss the Kremlin Cup if successful in Indian Wells



“I didn’t talk about it before, but at the beginning of this year I had a coronavirus. This interfered with my preparatory period. In addition, I got back on the covid plane, spent two weeks in the room, we were not allowed anywhere. There was no opportunity to prepare well, we got injury after injury, so we decided to have a rest with the team now, ”Kuznetsova added.

The Russian woman did not go to court after Wimbledon, which took place in June and July.

Kuznetsova is now ranked 103rd in the WTA rankings, with 18 victories at tournaments under the auspices of the WTA. In addition, she has won two Grand Slam tournaments – US Open (2004) and Roland Garros (2009).