Physiotherapist – about Ovechkin’s injury: in such cases, cruciate ligaments sometimes suffer

Two-time Gagarin Cup winner, physical rehabilitation specialist Alexey Zharov shared his opinion on the injury of the Washington Capitals forward Alexandra Ovechkina…

“Early autumn in the NHL is the most traumatic time. Especially in the current pandemic, when the last two NHL seasons have been crumpled and passed in record time. As a result, the load on the players turned out to be maximum, then a short vacation came. At the exit from it, as far as I heard, many older Canadians and Americans, for example, Sidney Crosby, rained down. Everything is logical.

Ovechkin? I carefully studied the episode from the exhibition match with Philadelphia, to be honest, I did not like it, there is concern. Alexander collided with an opponent while braking, he did not know whether to accept a power technique or leave him. These transitional situations are always very difficult to assess – and often lead to injury.

Why? When players are not fully prepared to make contact with each other, the kick is usually on the knees. In my practice, there have been many cases when the cruciate ligaments of the knee, front or back, suffered in such contact.

But I really hope that at this moment both Alexander and all the Russian fans got off with a slight fright. The reaction of “Washington” is still restrained, the official verdict – a lower body injury, will return from day to day. I believe it will be so.

Forecast? It’s hard to make it across the ocean. I worked with Alexander for several years – both in Dynamo and in the national team, I know his superprofessionalism, attentive attitude to doctors, physiotherapists, masseurs. I think Washington’s specialists will fix everything.

By the way, the current situation reminded me of the “golden” Minsk-2014. Then, before the decisive matches of the World Cup, Ovechkin also went out of action, but the national team ordered him a special knee pad in Germany – and Alexander was able to return to the ranks and lead the team for the decisive matches. I hope for a repetition of that story before Beijing, ”Russia-Hockey quotes Zharova.