Polygon-Ethereum Bridge brings NFT Aavegotchi to Rarible | Blockchain24

The new bridge from Polygon to Ethereum is helping bring NFT Aavegotchi to the Rarible market, according to a post this week.

“One of our main goals at Rarible is to ensure that our dynamic community has access to all the amazing things that happen in space. Given the growing popularity of the gambling model and the love that the ghosts of Aavegotchi receive, ”explained Alex Salnikov, co-founder and head of product development at Rarible.

“We are excited to bring the Rarible and Aavegotchi communities together, welcoming new collectors and players to the Rarible ecosystem,” he added.

What is Aavegotchi?

Each Aavegotchi is an NFT collectible ghost supplied by DeFi and assigned a randomized rarity score and stats. These are 100% gaming NFTs on the web. Gotchis can earn experience and improve their appearance by equipping wearable devices and increasing their rarity to compete for player rewards in GHST tokens. In the latest rarity cultivation event, the top 5,000 Aavegotchis won over $ 1 million in awards.

Gotchi Bazaar is the largest NFT marketplace on Polygon with sales of over $ 10.9 million in the last month alone.

The wider community really waited until Aavegotchi will arrive on Ethereum and that wait is finally over. On Monday, Aavegotchis began a massive migration to Ethereum for the first time via the built-in Aavegotchi NFT Polygon-to-Ethereum bridge.

The launch also makes Aavegotchi one of the first NFT projects built around Polygon and related to Ethereum.

Rarible.com users buying and selling items from the Aavegotchi collection will be eligible for a reward of $ 3 RARI for two consecutive weeks starting last Monday. The awards are expected to increase trading activity on the Rarible.com marketplace by attracting more users to explore the craft of our fantastic creators.

Rarible has enjoyed tremendous success over the past year, and this partnership is just one of many milestones in the development of the Rarible community. For context, Rarible’s revenue is projected to grow by up to 15x from 2020, up to $ 14 million in revenue in 2021.