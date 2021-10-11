Povetkin told under what circumstances he is ready to resume his career

Former Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin did not rule out a return to the ring.

Recall that in mid-June, the athlete announced his retirement.

– I would also like to box if my health allows… There is talk that the second fight with White was unnecessary? I wanted this fight. I did everything right, I boxed. Yes, I lost, but that’s okay. Most importantly, I didn’t give up.

Is it possible to return to the ring? I can’t say anything categorically, because I want to. If my health will allow me, then why not. After the coronavirus, my blood vessels and eyesight flew badly… When now I look from the side, then I have double vision, and then I did not see anything at all. In particular, blows. I think everything will be restored. I do not set any time frame, it will be seen… So far I do not box, but everything can turn around – it all depends on health, ” Povetkin said.

The Russian started his professional career on June 11, 2005, before that he won the Olympic Games in Athens in the heavyweight division in 2004. As a professional, Povetkin became the WBA champion, boxed for the WBO and IBF titles.

In his last fight, Povetkin on March 27 lost to Briton Dillian White by technical knockout. In total, the 42-year-old Russian has 40 fights in which he won 36 victories, lost three times and drew one fight.