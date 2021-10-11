Producer Prigogine on Zagitova’s behavior: “For me she is a child, and I would not be strict with her” – Figure skating

Music producer Iosif Prigozhin spoke about the scandal involving the Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova.

Earlier, journalist Rustam Imamov said that the athlete demanded to remove the photographs with her taken at the hockey match between Ak Bars and Magnitogorsk Metallurg. Zagitova later turned to fans and complained about excessive media attention.

“I would not say that her career is going to decline. Each journalist, artist, athlete has his own limit of that very career growth. You will not always go up the career ladder, someday you will have to go down about it. This is if we are talking about sports, culture in particular, and not about positions.

And these headlines sometimes hurt the honor and dignity of even the most experienced people. And I can say that if it hurt her, there was probably something incorrect in it. And the fact that they did not explain to her that she was a public person and that she would have to periodically endure various kinds of humiliation …

Of course, she is an Olympic champion, a mega-talented person, vulnerable. She could not notice, not pay attention to the inner content. For me she is a child, and I would not be strict with her, that’s all, ”said Prigozhin.

