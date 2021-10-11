Rangnick confused Loko with Newcastle? The new trainer is a fighter for survival

The new head coach of Lokomotiv is 52-year-old German Markus Gisdol, who once helped Ralf Rangnick at Schalke, but never worked in successful teams himself …

When Marko Nikolic was fired, no one doubted that Ralf Rangnik would bring the German to Lokomotiv. The development director in all positions needs his own people. It is not for nothing that they say that only the women’s team of railway workers will be able to avoid reforms, because it is one step away from its first championship and an internal hat-trick.

German Allardyce

However, few people could have imagined that Rangnik would make a man like Marcus Gisdol the new head coach of Loko. Some were waiting for Lucien Favre, others for Domenico Tedesco, and others for Robert Claus … All this was understandable. Favre is just a top option, Tedesco knows Russia and showed results here, and Klaus is young and promising. None of this can be said about Ghisdole. He is already 52, and he has never worked in a more or less decent club, except for the position of Rangnick’s assistant at Schalke. In Germany, it is believed that his specialization is saving teams from relegation. Gisdol is a kind of miniature copy of Sam Allardyce: he comes, pulls out, leaves.

Loko is the first club with championship ambitions to fall into the hands of Gisdol. Prior to that, he worked with teams such as Hoffenheim, Hamburg and Cologne. All of them, under his leadership, escaped from relegation from the Bundesliga, but then somehow failed, because of which the coach had to leave his post. It may very well be that Gisdol came to Moscow only for a while – for example, until the end of the season. His task may be to adjust the game to the Rangnick model, then to transfer the already rebuilt team into the hands of a more fundamentally trained coach. After all, Marcus himself clearly does not know how to work for a long time …

Forecasts

Since Gisdol is also, in a sense, a pupil of Rangnik, Lokomotiv may soon play a different kind of football. Counterattacks and reliable defense, in theory, should become a thing of the past. Gisdol’s teams traditionally rely on pressure. In matches with their participation, a lot of goals are always scored, and in both directions. However, it is obvious that such a game requires strong physical preparation. Does Loko have it, which could not get out of defense in the meeting with Lazio (0: 2) and suffered in games with Ural (0: 0), Khimki (0: 0) and Rostov “(1: 2), – so far the question. However, Gisdol is also considered a good motivator, so at first the team can run.



An important quality of Gisdol is the ability to work with young people. In “Hoffenheim”, for example, Roberto Firmino was revealed in his presence. Actually, this is what can be considered the main achievement of Gisdol in the education of young people. At the same time, the coach himself claims that he does not care who to work with, with 18-year-olds or 35-year-olds – the main thing is that everyone should give 100%. There are a lot of young people in Loko now, so Gisdol will have to apply all his skills. The club wants to make money by selling talent, and this requires progress.

Relationship issue

So far, many of Rangnick’s actions seem dubious. The departure of Krykhovyak, the overpayment for Maradishvili and Tiknizyan, the dismissal of Nikolic, the invitation of Gisdol – all these are very unpopular decisions. The latter seems to be a mockery to some. A drowning rescue specialist comes to the club fighting for the championship! Did Rangnick accidentally confuse Loko with Newcastle, where have they been wooing him in recent days? Many are convinced: the development director wanted to spit on the club’s results – the main thing is to “cut” the budget. And for this, as you know, you also need your own.

This is, of course, a matter of attitude. We still have a certain prejudice towards foreign specialists. They say they come to us only because they want to cash in. This is quite possible, but, firstly, we ourselves allow ourselves to be fooled, and secondly, it is still difficult to draw any conclusions about Rangnick’s work. The main squad is still being formed, the coach has just arrived … Now, if Loko finishes poorly in the championship and fails in European competitions, it will be possible to safely present claims to the Germans. And calling them scammers in advance is rather strange.