Rapper A $ AP Rocky confirms dating rumors with Rihanna

American rapper A $ AP Rocky first commented on rumors about their relationship with singer Rihanna. The artist confirmed his affair with the R&B diva in an interview with GQ.

Rumors about the relationship of popular artists appeared several months ago. Conversations did not stop, and when the couple was noticed vacationing in Barbados, the guesses of the fans no longer seemed insane. The lovers, however, did not confirm their relationship for a long time. Finally, A $ AP Rocky broke the silence.

Love of my life. My lady! It’s so wonderful when you have the one. She alone is more valuable than a million other girlfriends, – said rapper about Rihanna in an interview.

The journalist, in turn, noted that for the first time he saw such a reaction to the question of his beloved. According to him, the performer, speaking of Rihanna, “shone like a teenager.”













Last year, the 33-year-old hit singer Umbrella officially broke up with the Arab billionaire. The rapper at this time did not have a long-term relationship: A $ AP Rocky dated models, bloggers and other famous girls from the world of show business.

Earlier it became known that the American singer Ariana Grande quietly got married last weekend. The chosen star was real estate agent Dalton Gomez.