Real Madrid goalkeeper criticizes UEFA for crowded calendar

Real Madrid and Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois criticized the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for the decision to play for the third place in the League of Nations. It is reported by ESPN. On October 10, the Belgians lost the bronze medals to the Italian team (1: 2).
“It’s about money, we have to tell the truth. For UEFA, the game generated additional revenue and views as it was televised. Of course, all players want to play, but look how much the lineups have changed compared to the semi-finals. If it had been the final, completely different players would have come out. This proves once again that we play too many matches, ”said Courtois.
Key Belgian footballers – midfielder Eden Hazard and striker Romelu Lukaku – were unable to take part in the match against Italy due to muscle problems. They were injured in the semi-final game against France (2: 3), which took place on 7 October.
Courtois, 29, also criticized the creation of new tournaments. “They are opposed to the Super League, but they are doing the same. They added additional games, they created an additional tournament – the Conference League. They don’t care about the players, they only care about their pockets, ”the goalkeeper said.
The Belgian strongly opposed the proposal to hold world championships every two years. “When are we going to rest? Never. In the end, the best players get hurt. We are waiting for injuries, traumas, traumas. We are not robots, ”concluded Courtois.
In the spring of this year, it became known that the Football Federation of Saudi Arabia invited the International Football Federation (FIFA) to study the option of holding the world championships every two years (and not every four). The idea was supported by 166 national federations, 22 opposed. UEFA criticized the project.