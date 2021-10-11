Red Bull lost to Mercedes in the Formula 1 race in Turkey: Lewis was helped by a motor or a mistake of engineers

Verstappen returned to first position in the championship, but the initiative seems to be on the side of Mercedes.

Second place Max Verstappen in Turkey allowed the leader of “Red Bull” to return to the leaders of the championship – Lewis Hamilton again behind and six points behind the Dutchman. However, it is unlikely that Verstappen leaves Istanbul Park in a good mood: this weekend, Mercedes turned out to be head and shoulders above Red Bull, and such a small gap in the championship could disappear in the next race.





Championship again for “Mercedes”?

Back on Friday, Verstappen threw up his hands and said that the car had a terrible balance. Interestingly, the Dutchman finished the free runs that day. Sergio Perez, who usually finds a common language with the Red Bull car is much more difficult than Max. By qualification, the Austrian team more or less managed to figure out the settings – Verstappen made his way to the first row of the starting grid.

But no fight with Valtteri Bottas in the end it did not work: the Finn confidently and steadily broke away from the Red Bull driver and controlled the course of the race. In the middle of the distance, the Austrians realized that they could not keep up with Bottas, and focused on Hamilton – as soon as there was enough gap between Verstappen and Perez, car number 33 was called to the pit lane.

Bottas chases Leclair after his pit stop Photo: Bryn Lennon / Getty Images

For Bottas, the further was a matter of technique – around after his main rival, he safely made a pit stop, drove ahead of the Red Bull and passed Leclair’s Ferrari on worn tires. In the final protocols, Valtteri was ahead of the entire peloton by 14.5 seconds – only once in his entire career (in Australia in 2019) Bottas won by such a large margin.

Lewis Hamilton finished only fifth and was dissatisfied with the team’s strategists. “It was necessary either to stop earlier, or not to stop at all!” – said the Briton. Before his stop, he was in third, but was clearly losing pace, and perhaps the pit stop in eight laps really was a mistake …





A pit stop could have been superfluous

Leclair also experienced problems with rubber when he received a fresh set – the tires were granulated and did not go into the operating temperature range. At the moment when Hamilton decided to go to the pits, he was ahead of Charles by 10.8 seconds. If in “Mercedes” they risked to reach the finish line without stopping (and a sharp drop in pace would not have happened), we can assume that Hamilton would have kept Perez.

Beating Leclerc, Cheko completed the last seven laps of the race at an average pace of 1: 33.32. Hamilton’s average pace in the last seven laps before the pit stop was 1: 34.72. And with such a difference in the speed of seven laps, Sergio would have played more than 10 seconds behind the finish just before the finish line – there would not have been enough time to overtake.

Perez and Hamilton at the end of the race Photo: Serhat Cagdas / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

All this, of course, is true only with a large number of assumptions: not the fact that Perez could not go faster than in the last laps; it’s not a fact that Lewis’s tires would have held up. However, coupled with Verstappen’s helplessness in the fight against Bottas, the pace of the Mercedes really looks intimidating – as if there were no 15 previous races and fight on equal terms.

Red Bull admitted on Friday that it was mistaken in assessing the adhesion of the asphalt – Milton Keynes did not expect that after last year’s problems, the surface of Istanbul Park would be so tenacious. But, if by Saturday the engineers managed to figure it out, why in the race did Bottas leave his rivals so easily?





“Red Bull” nods to the motor

“Look at their speed on the straights – at the end, Lewis was 15-20 kilometers per hour faster,” said the head of Red Bull immediately after the Turkish Grand Prix. Christian Horner… “I don’t know, maybe they have some special configuration.”

Horner hints that Mercedes introduced a new power plant at Silverstone, which, bypassing the rules, allowed to get an increase of 20 horsepower. At the British Grand Prix and after it, Hamilton and Bottas really began to cope with direct opponents more effectively.

Christian Horner before the start of the Turkish Grand Prix Photo: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

The rivals’ suspicions in Mercedes were answered by using a different configuration of aerodynamics – almost literally quoting the chapter of Ferrari Mattia Binotto, who at the end of 2019 had to answer similar suspicions. Red Bull believes that Mercedes engineers have changed the intercooler and cool the air below permitted temperatures (the deviation should not be more than 10 degrees compared to the ambient temperature).

Red Bull and Ferrari sent an official request to the FIA, backed up by GPS data, which shows that the acceleration dynamics of Mercedes cars has improved since the stage in the UK. But the week before the Turkish Grand Prix, the federation received an answer – no violations by Mercedes were noticed. Horner was clearly not satisfied with this answer …





US Grand Prix – Moment of Truth

Until the next race – the US Grand Prix at the Route of the Americas – it will not be possible to figure out whether Horner is right or Mercedes just because of a one-time mistake Red Bull looked so menacing. The Austin Autodrome is considered the track of the Germans – since 2014, Mercedes has not lost a single qualification and only in 2018 lost the victory in the race to Kimi Raikkonen.

If in the USA Verstappen can impose a fight or at least put pressure on the Mercedes drivers, then the domination of German cars in Turkey will not be remembered in the paddock. But if Max is left without a chance of winning for the second weekend in a row, the atmosphere in Red Bull will become much more tense. There are only six races left until the end of the 2021 season, and each of them could be decisive.