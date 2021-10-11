Rihanna in furs, hellish ladybugs, and the grown-up Miss Happiness

A lot of interesting things happened this week. If you missed something (and want to laugh), read this material!

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky in furs

The stars know for certain that it can blow at a height. Therefore, before having a picnic on the balcony, the lovers decided to dress up. Well, it’s not the same to wind up the rugs for millionaires, really ?! What was in the closet was taken out. It turned out organically! Advertising campaign “Fur at VDNKh” is ready! Look how joyfully they advertise the skins of killed animals, even in the scorching heat season.

Singed: Orlando Bloom’s wives hug

We are confused in feelings, looking at these satisfied ladies of the heart of Orlando Bloom (ex and current), pressing their cheeks together in one shot. On the one hand, I would like to advise them to urgently open the sale of the information course “Harmonious relationship with your ex-boyfriend.” On the other hand, the rhyme immediately comes to mind:

There lived two girlfriends: a snake and a frog.

Once they went for a walk,

And the snake forgot that they are girlfriends,

And ate the frog.

Have a walk, ***!

“Big Miss Happiness”

Photo: Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

“Little Miss Happiness” Abigail Breslin has become quite such a weighty 25-year-old grace. That, in fact, and demonstrated in Cannes at the premiere of the film “Quiet Whirlpool”.

Hellbugs

The Russians tasted all the joys of rest in Anapa, because to make it even more unforgettable, ladybirds flew to the resort (well, apparently, so that the children do not fight for one and there are enough insects for everyone). It is interesting that they decided to settle right next to the sea so desirable for tourists. The fleur of the charm of this spotted insect from childhood immediately disappeared somewhere, as soon as she showed her “teeth”. Believe it or not, ladybugs bit vacationers, forcing them to retreat from the beaches in panic. Still waiting for “black and white, but not burnt”? Then we fly to you!

Hilary Duff gives birth on the sofa

Photo: @hilaryduff Photo: @hilaryduff Photo: @hilaryduff Photo: @hilaryduff

It is this expression – “giving birth on the couch” – the netizens call home childbirth. Hilary showed an intimate event from her life to fans when she decided to nostalgic about May’s daughter’s birthday. Thank you that the actress still regretted our already shattered psyche and did not upload even more candid pictures to Instagram. The knowledge that the star is in the frame without panties is enough for us.

Britney Spears is giving distress signals

Photo: @britneyspears

Britney’s new photos on Instagram, as always, raise a lot of questions, but give very few answers. More precisely, none at all. Why did the singer put on the outfit of a maid, and in the second frame took off her apron and covered her face with it? What’s going on here? Perhaps the star has encrypted some secret meaning in this photographic ensemble? Or is it just role-playing with a young lover? As you can see, all these questions remain rhetorical.

Anastasia Makeeva writes herself comments

Photo: @makeevan Photo: @makeevan Photo: @makeevan

Now persona non grata is # 1 on the web – Anastasia Makeeva. Fans began to grin at the actress after she took the builder Roman Malkov from the family with 4 children. Fortunately, the man built a dacha for Makeeva and the customer liked it.

In just a few months, Anastasia managed to drag the enviable groom down the aisle, buy him a tracksuit like hers, take him to a steamy photo session, take him to the dentist to pull out rotten teeth and take him to the seas. All these actions of a caring wife, of course, are carefully demonstrated by the star on social networks. And so, while Anastasia and Roman warm their limbs on vacation, an admiring comment appeared under the joint picture of the couple: “So go through life together and happily. And it does not matter, on the seashore, on the sidewalk or off-road. Only together, because you have a road of happiness. One for two! ”

Only now the actress made an unforgivable mistake by the standards of Instagram. I did not take into account that you still need to write such comments to your own post from the left account. It is necessary to teach everything!

Behind the legs – to Alena Shishkova

Timati posted on Instagram a picture with his daughter, who signed it like this: “Thanks to Mom for long legs.” Alisa’s mother Alena Shishkova was not at a loss and answered: “Contact us.” We dare to assume that after such a nice correspondence, somewhere Anastasia Reshetova grabbed a centimeter tape … It’s even good that the model has a son, otherwise in a few years the battle of Timati’s children’s legs would have taken place. But the mother of the next child of the rapper would have to attend to the length of the limbs, so as not to lose the battle later.