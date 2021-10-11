Ronaldo set the world record for the most goals for the national team

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo scored 112 goals for Portugal in a friendly against Qatar. The match ended with the score 3: 0 in favor of Portugal. The forward has updated the world record for the most goals for the national team. This was reported on the official website of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).
The Portuguese’s closest pursuer is Iranian footballer Ali Daei, who has scored 109 goals for the national team. The third place is occupied by the Malaysian player Mokhtar Dahari, who distinguished himself 89 times.
Ronaldo also set another world record for the most teams he has scored. The Qatar team became the 46th national team to which the footballer scored.
Thus, the Portuguese played 181 matches in the form of the national team. Ronaldo beat Spanish defender Sergio Ramos in 180 international appearances. The world record for this indicator belongs to the former defender of the Malaysian national team So Chin Aun, who played 195 caps for the national team.
The 36-year-old footballer in the Portuguese national team won the European Championship in 2016. Ronaldo also took bronze at Euro 2012 and a silver medal at Euro 2004. The Manchester United striker also won the UEFA Nations League in 2019.