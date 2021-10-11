Rudkovskaya about the conflict between Zagitova and the journalist: “If you come to an event, you must be ready for the fact that you will be photographed” – Figure skating

Yana Rudkovskaya, producer and wife of two-time Olympic champion Evgeny Plushenko, spoke about the scandal involving Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova.

Earlier, journalist Rustam Imamov said that the athlete demanded to remove the photographs with her taken at the hockey match between Ak Bars and Magnitogorsk Metallurg. Zagitova later turned to fans and complained about excessive media attention.

“If I go to some events, they take pictures of me. It’s impossible to prohibit it somehow. You are walking down the street, in a public place, at a show. Take Wimbledon. There are always a lot of stars in the forefront. Everyone is photographed, whether they want it or not. If you are sitting in the podium, you must be prepared that you will be filmed.

I am surprised by what Alina Zagitova said. I don’t know how true this is. If you come to an event, if you are a celebrity loved by millions, you should be ready to be photographed, fans and journalists will approach you.

In my practice, there have been such cases. I go to such events, like my husband, with security, so that there are no provocations either from the press or from anyone.

I don’t think she said that (about her connections). Words can be exaggerated. I admit that there could be an obvious dissatisfaction on her part with what happened.

In this situation, I do not see any violations on the part of the press. Because the journalist did his job well, this is his profession, ”said Rudkovskaya.

