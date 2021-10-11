Russian national football team beat Slovenia in the World Cup qualifier

https://rsport.ria.ru/20211011/rossiya-1754114005.html

MARIBOR (Slovenia), 11 October – RIA Novosti. The players of the Russian national team beat Slovenia on the road in the qualifying match of the 2022 World Cup and ensured themselves a minimum of participation in the play-offs for the right to get to the final part of the tournament in Qatar. The meeting of Group H, which took place on Monday in Maribor, ended with a score of 2: 1 in favor of the Russians. Igor Diveev (28th minute) and Georgy Djikia (32) scored for the winners, Josip Ilicic (40) scored against the Slovenes. The Russian team scored 19 points and came out on top in the group table, two points ahead of the Croatian team. Also, the Russians are 9 points ahead of the teams of Slovakia and Slovenia, sharing 3-4th places (10 points each), and they will no longer be able to bypass the team of Valery Karpin.

