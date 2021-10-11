Russian national football team: the team is in the worst condition in 10 years, opinion

The word “rebound” now best describes our national team. This is also the key bounce of the ball from the leg. Shkrinjara, and globally the national team miraculously rebounded. Like in the second half in Cyprus.

Good results, but bad play. There is room for interpretation. It is often said that it is cool to snatch such tough matches. This is an important and almost champion quality. A very interesting approach, but I would rate it differently. Much differently.





How can the Russian national team get out of the group? Layouts after the match with Slovakia

The Russian national team is in serious condition. In all four matches with Karpine there was a blaze at our gates – somewhere more, somewhere less. The opponents struck 61 hits, but never scored. This is an anomaly in itself (somewhere in Wolverhampton they sighed with understanding).

On the map from InStat, black circles – shots on target, crosses – shots off target. Usually there are still red circles (goals), but not in this case. Although most of the shots were from the penalty area. In four games, we had to concede around 5.1 goals according to Opponent’s xG (expected conceded goals). The number of chances at home is the real indicator of our game. And the fact that the opponents were beating past is not our merit.

An important reservation must be made here: the Russian national team actually played with the second line-up. If we take the best Russians who still play football, then each line will receive a top player: Akinfeev, Fernandez, Golovin, Dzyuba… Each of them has its own story. And this is not just a beautiful expression – really different situations, but these players are not in Slovenia now. And they are the very people who make the difference. Karpin simply does not have players of this level.

With these four players, the team would have been significantly stronger, but would it have reached the level of the 2022 World Cup? Let me just remind you that 13 teams from Europe will get there. Are we in the top 13? Very likely not. This is indirectly indicated, among other things, by the FIFA rating. It is not an absolute indicator of strength, but in general it gives an understanding of the alignment. So, although Russia has risen there after the September games (including bypassing Slovakia), we are still far from the top 13. We go in 19th place.

FIFA rating in full…

Feels like we now look the worst in the last 10 years. We look like a face Fyodora Smolova… Beaten, but happy with the results. Previously, this kind of football was perceived as harsh, but Karpin has an excellent image. If the previous coach had to be kept away from the live broadcast, then Karpin does not go away from the answers and sometimes just smashes the journalists to pieces. He may be boorish, but even here he remains charming. He speaks the same language with common people. He does not meddle in politics, does not call for voting for amendments, does not name his position as a state one.

Perhaps that is why there is a more loyal attitude towards Karpin with such a pale game. Cherchesov, with his image, would have been crucified for this.